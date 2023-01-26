HPTSPTS-01-27-23 WESLEYAN HOOPS.jpg

Wesleyan Christian’s Donovan Stricklin, left, steals the ball during Thursday’s game against Word of God at Wesleyan.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian stepped up to earn a playoff-caliber win.

The Trojans, after watching their double-digit lead in the first half turn into a four-point deficit late in regulation, rallied to tie the game and eventually took control in overtime to beat North Rowan 58-53 in girls basketball Thursday at Wesleyan.

