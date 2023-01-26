HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian stepped up to earn a playoff-caliber win.
The Trojans, after watching their double-digit lead in the first half turn into a four-point deficit late in regulation, rallied to tie the game and eventually took control in overtime to beat North Rowan 58-53 in girls basketball Thursday at Wesleyan.
In the boys game, Wesleyan struggled and fell off the pace in losing 71-55 against Word of God.
“Late in the game in one of the timeouts, I told our girls, ‘Just relax. This is why we want to do this,’ ” Trojans girls coach Daniel McRae said. “ ‘This is why we want to play tough teams at this time of the year, because we have to learn to finish a game.’ We’ve got to play in and learn to win in tight games.”
Senior wing Lily Pereira scored 18 points while senior guard Sarah Chrapliwy followed with 16 points to lead Wesleyan (17-9), ranked No. 91 in the state overall and No. 5 among NCISAA 4A teams.
But it was the Trojans’ youngsters who largely came through in overtime. Blythe Cunningham, an eighth-grader, finished with 12 points — hitting 7 of 8 free throws in the extra frame — while freshman Logan Jordan added a pivotal basket in overtime.
“We’re just fighting,” Cunningham said. “We’re not giving up, because we know we’re going to fight to the end.”
Wesleyan had to weather a furious comeback by the Cavaliers (11-6), who reached the third round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs last year before falling to eventual champion Bishop McGuinness. Bailee Goodlett finished with 35 points to lead North Rowan, which trailed by 11 just before the Trojans took a 29-20 lead into halftime.
The Cavaliers, who shot 70% in the fourth quarter, used a 16-6 run to start the fourth to build a four-point lead with 2:39 left in the quarter. But the Trojans tied it on a layup by Madison Tat with 47 seconds left and again on a technical foul free throw by Pereira with 21.8 seconds left. Their jumper at the buzzer just missed to force overtime.
Wesleyan then used a 9-1 run early in the overtime period to take a 56-51 advantage with 1:08 left. It scored on five of seven possessions in the extra frame — including a driving layup by Jordan to take the lead for good with 2:29 left. Tat also made a key offensive rebound off a missed free throw with 1:20 left.
From there, the Trojans just needed free throws to seal it.
“I just took a deep breath and went through the same routine,” Cunningham said. “I didn’t really change much. I just did my normal thing and stayed calm through it all and that just made it easier.”
Wesleyan — which shot 43% from the field while North Rowan shot 39% — will look to finish off the final couple weeks of the regular season strong and continue to build momentum into the state playoffs.
BOYS GAME
Stephen McLamb scored 14 points to lead Wesleyan (6-17). Trenton Jackson and Jordan Dancy each had 10 points as the Trojans fell behind seven through one quarter and trailed by 19 in the second before Word of God took a 40-23 lead into halftime.
“We didn’t come out ready to play tonight,” Trojans coach Noah Adams said. “It was an extremely tough one. Especially when we have a slow start in a game like that against a bunch of players who are wanting to come in and fight the whole game. It was tough, but we still had areas of improvement.”
Trevor Best had 23 points to lead the Holy Rams (14-13), which pushed its lead to 23 heading to the fourth, extended its advantage to 24 twice early in the final quarter and maintained a comfortable cushion the rest of the game.
“We still have an opportunity to take those steps forward,” said Adams, whose team won by 11 at Word of God earlier this month. “We’re still hopeful for the Cinderella story. Anybody can be beat on any given night. So, we just have to continue to come out and play hard and continue to learn from our mistakes.”
The Wesleyan girls play again Monday at Ravenscroft, and both the girls and boys teams play Tuesday against the Forsyth Home Educators at CWC Winston-Salem.
