HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian is looking to win in the playoffs. It got that type of win against The Burlington School.
The Trojans edged ahead three minutes into the fourth, then hung on the rest of the way to win a tight, back-and-forth game 55-50 against the Spartans in NCISAA girls basketball Thursday at Wesleyan.
In the boys game, Carmel Christian raced away in the second half to beat Wesleyan 83-68.
“I told them at halftime that I was really proud of everything offensively, but we needed to stop them,” Trojans girls coach Daniel McRae said. “They made a lot of 3s, but if we just continued to pressure the ball — and we really like to get the ball ahead and run.
“I said that I just think we’re in better shape. And they’re probably not used to playing as fast as we like to play. We were exhausted, but I thought they were also exhausted. I know your legs go away if you’re depending on making 3s. And in the second half they missed a lot of shots they missed early.
“It was enough — but it was still too close,” he said with a laugh.
Lily Pereira scored 21 points to lead Wesleyan (15-2), ranked No. 25 in the state overall and No. 3 among NCISAA 4A teams. Sarah Chrapliwy added 10 points, followed by Taylor Hawley with eight and Lilly McRae with seven.
“It feels really good because this was a tough game,” Pereira said. “We have some games where we win by a lot, and we needed a game where we really had to work together and battle through adversity. So, it was a good game leading into the last few weeks of the season.”
Trailing by three at halftime and again early in the fourth, the Trojans scored on a driving bank by Lilly McRae and, on the next possession, on a driving layup by Ashley Browne to retake the lead 48-47 with 4:53 left in the game.
A free throw by Browne extended the lead to two with 3:55 left and Wesleyan maintained that advantage inside the final minute. Burlington, with a number of fouls to give, finally put the Trojans on the foul line with 39.4 seconds left.
Wesleyan — on free throws by Lilly McRae, Hawley and Pereira — went 6 for 6 to extend the lead to five. Meanwhile, its defense held the Spartans to just a 3-pointer over the final 5 1/2 minutes and forced two pivotal five-second calls.
Laila Anderson scored 23 while Amiyah Ware added 20 points to lead Burlington (14-6), ranked No. 46 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCISAA 2A teams.
Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, the Trojans next play at rival High Point Christian on Saturday, followed by Grace Christian — ranked No. 12 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCISAA 1A teams — on Monday.
Burlington will visit Wesleyan again Feb. 8.
BOYS GAME
Jefferson McLamb scored 32 points to lead Wesleyan (9-11), ranked No. 14 among NCISAA 4A teams. Cameron Parker added 14 points while Luke Grace chipped in 10 points.
“I thought there were stretches in the game where we were really putting some things together,” Trojans coach CJ Lee said. “There were also stretches where we were less than our best. Carmel Christian had a lot to do with that — tremendous respect to coach (Joe) Badgett and his program.
“I think the biggest problem that they pose is that they don’t beat themselves. They make you beat them. They were able to separate on us a little bit in that third quarter and maintain it in the fourth. So, you give them credit. I think there’s a lot of teachable things from this and I look forward to getting back to practice.”
Wesleyan led by four midway through the second quarter, but Carmel (19-3), ranked No. 4 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCISAA 4A teams, used a 13-3 run to close the half to take a 37-31 lead into halftime.
The Trojans were still within six late in the third before the Cougars used a seven-point spurt to lead by 13 in the final seconds of the quarter. Carmel scored the opening six points of the fourth and eventually pushed their lead past 20.
Led by Cade Tyson with 24 points, the Cougars, creating turnovers and getting up the floor, led by 24 inside the final two minutes.
After facing HPCA on Saturday, Wesleyan will visit Carmel on Tuesday.
“We’ve got to learn from the tape,” Lee said. “But most importantly we’ve got to put longer stretches of consistent basketball together on both sides. But I love what my guys did today. I love the fight they displayed. It wasn’t enough today, but hopefully it’ll be enough tomorrow, the next week and the week after that.”
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN GIRLS 55,
THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 50
TBS 16 15 9 10 - 50
WCA 16 12 12 15 - 55
THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
Laila Anderson 23, Amiyah Ware 20, Burns 3, Boyd 2, Hargrove 2
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
Lily Pereira 21, Sarah Chrapliwy 10, Hawley 8, McRae 7, Howell 4, Browne 3, Tat 2
CARMEL CHRISTIAN BOYS 83, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 68
CCS 17 20 22 24 - 83
WCA 19 12 17 20 - 68
CARMEL CHRISTIAN
Cade Tyson 24, Kyle Bean 14, Nyles Howard 14, Luke Krawczyk 12, B. Smith 7, Arias 5, S. Smith 5, Siler 2
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
Jefferson McLamb 32, Cameron Parker 14, Luke Grace 10, Jackson 7, Dancy 2, Azzarello 2, McGee 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.