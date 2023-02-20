HPTSPTS-02-21-23 WESLEYAN HOOPS.jpg

Wesleyan Christian’s Madison Tat, right, grabs a rebound Saturday’s playoff game against North Raleigh Christian at Wesleyan.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — In a hall outside the locker rooms minutes after Wesleyan Christian’s 49-47 quarterfinal round playoff victory Saturday that dethroned North Raleigh Christian in the NCISAA 4A playoffs, a Knights assistant coach struck up a conversation with Trojans head coach Daniel McRae.

After an exchange of well wishes, the North Raleigh coach offered his advice on how to defend Wesleyan’s semifinal opponent on Tuesday, Cannon, and its 5-8 standout player Samyha Suffen, who has verbally committed to Virginia Tech.

