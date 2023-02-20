HIGH POINT — In a hall outside the locker rooms minutes after Wesleyan Christian’s 49-47 quarterfinal round playoff victory Saturday that dethroned North Raleigh Christian in the NCISAA 4A playoffs, a Knights assistant coach struck up a conversation with Trojans head coach Daniel McRae.
After an exchange of well wishes, the North Raleigh coach offered his advice on how to defend Wesleyan’s semifinal opponent on Tuesday, Cannon, and its 5-8 standout player Samyha Suffen, who has verbally committed to Virginia Tech.
North Raleigh knows something about successfully dealing with Cannon, having prevailed in the state championship game last season.
Cannon came into that game riding a 15-game winning streak. This time, the Cougars have won 14 in row since falling to an Arizona team on Dec. 21 and are ranked sixth by Maxpreps.com among all schools public and private in North Carolina.
Suffren is averaging 15.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game. She has hit 47% of her field goal attempts and 70% of her free throws.
“She’s lightning quick,” McRae said.
Cannon is the No.1 seed while 23-9 Wesleyan is seeded fourth.
McRae said the Trojans will have to play better than on Saturday, when they made just 3 of 6 free throws and committed two turnovers after opening up a 46-38 lead with just under two minutes to play. Wesleyan struggled with its free throw shooting the entire fourth quarter, hitting 8 of 17.
The Trojans led most of the game but fell behind 36-35 with 6:30 left. Wesleyan then went on an 11-2 run, most of it after Knights guard Anaya Harris fouled out.
Ashley Brown scored eight points and Lily Periera three during the burst. Both finished with 15 points. Taylor Hawley, who played limited minutes because of respiratory congestion, added 13.
North Raleigh got as close as 48-45 but Periera’s free throw with 10 seconds to play virtually sealed the outcome.
“We’ve got to execute really well. We’ve got to guard really well, we’ve got to rebound well and we’ve got to make free throws,” McRae said. “If we do that, we have a chance. If we do what we did today, it could be a long night.”
