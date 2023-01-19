HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian went up a gear and put away Forsyth Country Day.
The Trojans, upping the tempo, went on a run to close the second quarter, doubled their lead in the third and defeated the Furies 51-33 in girls basketball Thursday evening at Wesleyan.
“We want to run as fast as God will allow us to,” Wesleyan coach Daniel McRae said with a laugh. “I think teams struggle with just long-term pressure. And I don’t mean defensive pressure — I just mean: If you have to sprint back every single possession, it’s exhausting. And I just told the girls at halftime, ‘Second half, I think we’re just going to wear them down.’ ”
Taylor Hawley scored 14 points to lead the Trojans (15-9), who have won five in a row and eight of their last nine games. Lily Pereira had 13 points while Blythe Cunningham added eight points as eight players scored for Wesleyan.
“I think we’ve really established we’re one of those teams that has to lock in,” said Pereira, a senior wing and a Florida Southern recruit. “We’re not one of those teams that can just walk in and not bring up energy and get wins. We have to bring effort, we have to focus. I think we’re all starting to really realize we have to do those things. And when we do those things, it results in wins.”
The score was tied with 2 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter before Wesleyan — which shot 44% for the game, including 50% in the second — went on a 10-2 to close the half with a 23-15 lead. It scored on its final five possessions.
The Trojans opened the third with a 12-4 run to lead by 16 with 1:33 left in the third — outscoring Forsyth 22-6 over a nine-minute span. Wesleyan highlighted its defense with a stretch of blocks on four consecutive possessions.
“I think the biggest thing is our in-game conditioning in practice,” Pereira said. “And we always practice pitch-aheads. We always practice moving the ball really well and just running and running and running. I think what helps us is that, when we get past the first half, we still have energy. We’re not going to put on the brakes — we’re going to come out guns blazing.”
Wesleyan, rotating in its reserves, stretched its advantage to 21 twice in the fourth and maintained a double-digit lead throughout the final 13 minutes of the game.
Parker Childress scored 12 points for the Furies (11-7), who shot 32% for the game.
WIth seven regular-season games left to play over the next three weeks, the Trojans — ranked No. 6 among NCISAA 4A teams — play again tonight at Metrolina Christian.
“Sometimes you can just sense it that they’re starting to figure things out,” McRae said. “I told them two, three weeks ago that I think we’re getting ready to go on a run. That’s not to say we’ll win everything, but we’ll start playing at a higher level. Kids who’ve struggled a little bit are starting to come around. … They’re starting to mature and grow up and understand the speed of the game.”
