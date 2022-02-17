HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian got the job done in its playoff opener.
The fifth-seeded Trojans led the entire game, pushed their advantage to double digits during moments in the final three quarters, and fended off rival Greensboro Day 58-41 on Thursday at Wesleyan in the second round of the NCISAA 4A girls basketball tournament.
“I told them that we were tough enough to win,” Wesleyan coach Daniel McRae said. “In the state playoffs, you just have to be tough enough to advance. So, we checked that box, and now we have to get ready for a really good Providence Day team on Saturday.”
Lily Pereira scored 22 points while Taylor Hawley added 21 points to lead the Trojans (17-6), who received a first-round bye. Wesleyan will next play at fourth-seeded Providence Day (21-3) in the quarterfinals Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
“I feel like we played pretty well,” said Pereira, a junior wing. “We have some things that we need to improve on, but we fought really hard and were tough — especially down the stretch. So that was good.”
The Trojans quickly built an 8-2 lead 3 1/2 minutes in and stretched their advantage to seven with 2:35 left in the opening quarter. Despite runs by both teams, Wesleyan maintained that early advantage through three quarters.
The Trojans, who led by 12 in the second before taking a 25-18 lead into halftime, led by 12 midway through the third before leading 39-32 heading to the fourth. Greensboro Day kept inching within reach, but Wesleyan kept answering.
“I think, especially from a confidence standpoint,” Pereira said of building the lead early, “when you have a little bit of leeway with a lead it gives you the confidence to go in and drive or really make that next pass for the right play, instead of rushing and getting tense. So that was important.”
The Bengals (11-14), who were led by Kate Jones with 13 points and A’Shauna Robinson with 12 points, got as close as four with 5:48 left in the game. But Hawley’s three-point play with 5:26 left sparked a 9-0 run.
Wesleyan — which got a number of key contributions following early foul trouble — led by 13 with 3:55 left in the game and held a double-digit lead the rest of the way, scoring the final seven points of the game to seal the outcome.
The Trojans made 30 of 38 free throws for the game.
“I think it was just to mainly focus on defending,” Pereira said, describing the keys to fending off Greensboro Day. “We really need to make sure we move them to the side, make sure we keep them in front and make sure that help is there. Just really focusing on the little details.”
The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the semifinals Tuesday against either top-seeded Rabun Gap or eighth-seeded Durham Academy.
“Playoff basketball is tough basketball,” McRae said. “I tell my kids all the time: The toughest team wins.”
