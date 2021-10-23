HIGH POINT — Wesleyan scored an early goal, weathered a Ravenscroft offensive onslaught for a stretch in the second half and prevailed 1-0 in the NCISAA boys soccer playoff quarterfinals Saturday at the Wesleyan field.
Senior forward Riley Parks scored what proved to the game-winner in the 11th minute.
“I thought we played well in the first half, controlled play and created the chance with Riley,” Wesleyan coach Scott Reitnour said. “We got it inside and he took the chance. I was super pleased to be up 1-0 at halftime.
“I thought Ravenscroft played a fantastic second half. We lost the battle for first and second balls in midfield and the game turned. They were in our end. Towards the end we did manage to get behind them and almost got the second goal.”
The No. 4 seed Trojans improve to 16-5-1 and will play either at top-seed Carmel Christian or at home against unseeded Charlotte Country Day in a semifinal match on Tuesday. Ravesncroft ends its season at 15-6.
“In the playoffs, it’s a few key moments that can decide games,” Reitnour said. “We’ve lost five games, two on PK shootouts and the other three by a goal each. In each of those, something went in the other team’s direction. Tonight, some of those key moments that could have gone in the other direction didn’t. And, the thing that needed to go in Wesleyan’s favor, when Riley scored at the near post, that was all the difference in the match.”
Parks scored from the right side on a ball that was tipped out by the Ravenscroft keeper when he knocked away a Wesleyan shot from the left side.
“We train for that all the time,” Parks said. “It’s called FFF, frame, follow, finish. One of my best friends, Macoy (Strawn), takes a shot. I have a lot of faith in him. He normally hits it pretty hard. So I followed up. I know to turn. I hit the shot and obviously it goes in.”
Ravenscroft missed on a number of chances from the 50th-70th minutes, the most notable sending a shot high over a goal left open when Welseyan’s keeper came out to make a stop in the 52nd minute. The Ravens also failed to take advantage on a series of corner kicks.
“I was pleased with the back four, we maintained the integrity of the back four for the most part,” Reitnour said. “We were able to keep them in front of us. Duncan (keeper Duncan Bell) played well at times in goal. He probably should have punched one that he tried to collect. The back four did well.
“I was pleased with our defensive effort. I mean 1-0. It’s the playoffs. It doesn’t have to be pretty.”
Added Parks: “It’s great to score goals but defense is always going to get the job done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.