HPTSPTS-05-23-23 WESLEYAN BASEBALL.jpg

Wesleyan Christian players and coaches celebrate winning the state championship Saturday against Providence Day at Wesleyan’s Alumni Field.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — When Wesleyan Christian Academy pitcher Grayson McDonald retired the final batter on a swinging strikeout and sealed a 5-0 victory over Providence Day in the deciding Game 3 of the NCISAA 4A championship series, the Trojans threw their gloves into the air and dived into a pile in celebration just as five of the school’s baseball teams had done before them.

This, however, was the first in three seasons under coach Mo Blakeney since he replaced Scott Davis, who took Wesleyan to five titles in 17 seasons.

