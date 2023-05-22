HIGH POINT — When Wesleyan Christian Academy pitcher Grayson McDonald retired the final batter on a swinging strikeout and sealed a 5-0 victory over Providence Day in the deciding Game 3 of the NCISAA 4A championship series, the Trojans threw their gloves into the air and dived into a pile in celebration just as five of the school’s baseball teams had done before them.
This, however, was the first in three seasons under coach Mo Blakeney since he replaced Scott Davis, who took Wesleyan to five titles in 17 seasons.
Blakeney though expressed no joy for himself in helping return the Trojans to the top.
“I’m happy that everybody else is happy,” Blakeney said after the team accepted the championship trophy and started posing for pictures. “I’ve won state championships at Westchester and in high school football. Coming in behind Scott Davis, people don’t understand those are some large shoes to fill. I have much respect for that man. I’m not going to try to outdo his state championships. My thing is I want to build relationships and if the championships come they come, and if we build those relationships, the state championships will come because we do have talent here.”
The Trojans went 17-6 with the last loss being a disappointing 2-1 setback against Providence Day on Friday night in Game 1 of the state championship series. Wesleyan, which hosted the last round of the playoffs at its Alumni Field as the No. 1 seed, rebounded in dominating fashion on Saturday.
The Trojans rolled 9-0 in Game 2 behind a two-hit shutout tossed by Hudson Lance and prevailed 5-0 in Game 3 as McDonald held the Chargers to four hits.
“Our guys just compete,” Blakeney said. “They want to play in the last game of the year and I wanted to be part of the journey. This gravy on top of everything. It’s about relationships and I’m their teacher.”
McDonald threw just 80 pitches in Game 3 after Lance tossed 86 in Game 2.
“They just compete,” Blakeney said. “Lance has (NCAA) Division I stuff and I feel McDonald has Division I stuff. He has committed but someone should take note that he’s a Division I pitcher. I knew I had two bullets left and still had Will Papciak who could come in. I had those bullets left. So even though we lost, I was still clapping. We had those bullets left and I knew they didn’t.”
The Trojans were also disciplined at the plate on Saturday. In the deciding game, they mustered 11 hits, mostly singles.
“We went back to the drawing board,” Blakeney said. “We threw BP a certain way. A lot of the time, I don’t like to tell them how I hit in college or pro ball. But, I told them when I was in pro ball, when I took BP, I was trying to hit a base hit with every ball I hit. My last round, I tried to go yard. But I had a purpose hitting every pitch in batting practice. So shame on me for letting them swing for the fences and see how far they could hit it. So we buckled down today.”
Will Papciak helped lead the offense, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, a double, a sacrifice bunt and a walk.
“Both hits came on curve balls,” Papciak said. “Friday night, I went 3 for 3 and hit all fast balls. So, I knew today they would probably come with curve balls. Every at-bat today they started with a first-pitch curve and I was sitting on that.”
Lance went 2 for 4 and McDonald went 2 for 3 as each drove in a run in the first after Papciak’s sacrifice bunt put Christian Walker and Sawyer Black in position to score. In the third, Papciak singled in Black, who had doubled, and later scored on a sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Papciak doubled home Thompson Hollway.
“This means a lot,” Papciak, a senior, said. “We’ve had kind of a dynasty here and we haven’t won in a couple of years. But, it’s also the last game I’ll play with my brother. He’s a sophomore. So it means a lot to go out on top with him.”
