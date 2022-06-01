HIGH POINT — A week after graduating from NCAA Division II University of Charleston, Colt Webb turned in a solid performance in his first start for the Rockers on Wednesday.
Webb held the Charleston Dirty Birds largely in check for the first six innings as he won in his first professional start, and three relievers did the rest as High Point prevailed 7-1 for its 12th win in 13 games.
Webb gave up four hits, allowed the Charleston run, stuck out three and walked none. Out of 70 pitches, he threw 46 for strikes. Adam Choplick, Ryan Dull and Chasen Bradford each threw an inning each in relief.
“I had the most control that I’ve ever had on the mound,” Webb said. “I don’t know what was going on. I felt I could put it where I wanted. That was the biggest factor for me.”
Webb went 14-4 in two seasons at University of Charleston, including 9-2 this past season in helping the Golden Eagles to the championship of Division II Atlantic regional. In need of arms to bolster a staff hit by calls from Major League organizations and injuries, Rockers manager Jamie Keefe gave Webb a tryout last week while High Point was in Charleston and added him to the team.
“He had a great college career, we needed an arm so we pulled the trigger.” Keefe said. “We gave him the start tonight, and I think he probably earned another one.”
Webb made one appearance in Charleston against the Dirty Birds, allowing two runs. He said the only Dirty Birds game he attended this season was their home opener.
“I didn’t think I was going to continue playing past college,” Webb said. “They called and this is convenient, just four hours away. It’s an amazing place. I didn’t know what to expect and the guys have taken me in.
“I was nervous tonight. I didn’t know what to expect. I’ve only seen four or five of their guys. Starting is different than relieving. I was pretty nervous, but I tried not to show it.”
Charleston struck first on an RBI groundout, after two singles and a sacrifice bunt.
The Rockers responded with one in the bottom of the inning when Quincy Latimore’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded scored Michael Russell. They took the lead for good in the third when Johnny Field walked, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Giovanny Alfonzo’s single.
High Point broke it open with three runs in the seventh. Field’s sacrifice fly scored Latimore and with the bases loaded, Logan Morrison scored on a balk. Michael Martinex then scored on a wild pitch.
In the eighth, Jerry Downs laced a double that scored Michael Russell, who doubled and stole third. Latimore then hit a bouncer to third and the throw to first was dropped when Latimore hit the bag, allowing Downs to score on the error.
TUESDAY’S GAME
HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers set numerous records on Tuesday night en route to an 18-3 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds at Truist Point.
The Rockers set franchise records by scoring 18 runs, winning by 15 runs, collecting 16 RBI and carding four sacrifice flies. Michael Russell’s five runs scored are the most-ever by a High Point Rocker in a game while the club’s 20 victories in May set a new standard for wins in a month.
The Rockers are now 26-9 on the season and have a two-game lead over Gastonia (24-11) in the Atlantic League’s South Division. The Honey Hunters fell to Long Island 8-7 on Tuesday night.
Both teams struck for runs in the first inning. The Dirty Birds used a lead-off single by Scott Burcham, a wild pitch, a ground out and a sac fly from Juan Perez to forge an early 1-0 lead. High Point countered with three runs in the bottom of the first. Singles by Michael Russell and Ben Aklinski along with a walk to Quincy Latimore loaded the bases. Michael Martinez’s ground ball to third led to an infield hit and a throwing error that cleared the bases.
In the fourth, High Point expanded its lead to 5-1 when Johnny Field doubled and scored on a sac fly by Giovanny Alfonzo, before Russell was hit by a pitch and came around on a double into the right field corner by Aklinski.
High Point scored three times in the fifth for an 8-2 lead including a run-scoring single from Chris Proctor, an RBI double off the bat of Martinez and a sac fly from Johnny Field. Three more runs crossed for the Rockers in the sixth, courtesy of an RBI single by Jerry Downs and sacrifice flies by Logan Morrison and Field.
The Rockers continued to hit, pouring on five more runs in the seventh. Downs contributed a two-run double before Quincy Latimore unleashed a three-run homer, his seventh of the year. Charleston sent infielder Angel Garced to the mound to pitch the eighth and Downs and Latimore concluded their night with RBI singles.
Neil Uskali (3-1) won his second consecutive start, going six innings and allowing just four hits and a walk. Charleston starter Derrick Adams (1-3) yielded eight hits and eight runs in his 4.1 innings of work.
