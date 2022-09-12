WALLBURG — Camden Way converted a penalty kick with 1:15 left in the match and Ledford edged East Davidson 4-3 in nonconference boys soccer in Ledford’s football stadium on Monday.

“(East) played extremely hard,” Ledford coach John Blake said after the Panthers improved to 5-3-1. “I think both teams deserved to win. Both played really hard. We had the ball go our way a couple more times than they did.”

