WALLBURG — Camden Way converted a penalty kick with 1:15 left in the match and Ledford edged East Davidson 4-3 in nonconference boys soccer in Ledford’s football stadium on Monday.
“(East) played extremely hard,” Ledford coach John Blake said after the Panthers improved to 5-3-1. “I think both teams deserved to win. Both played really hard. We had the ball go our way a couple more times than they did.”
Way buried a shot into the left side of the goal after the Golden Eagles (4-3-1) were called for a handball.
“Our effort was good there,” Blake said. “We kind of forced that to be called because we had so many chances. The referee had to make a decision and sometimes you put in their head they have to make a decision, sometimes they call one.”
East upped pressure in the final minute but couldn’t convert a free kick from about 45 yards out or a corner kick with 30 seconds left.
“Ledford played a great game, so I won’t say they were lucky and we weren’t,” East coach Jordan Beck said. “They deserved it. Our guys played equally as well and if we had won I would say we deserved it. . .We had some adversity tonight, some guys hurt, some guys sick. But we had guys step up tonight. I’m extremely proud of the group that I have and what they’ve done … I’m disappointed in the score but not in our effort.”
Way’s game winner was his third goal of the match and 10th of the season. He was knocked down, got up, was knocked down again, regained his feet and hooked a crossing shot around a defender and into the right-side of the net in the 12th minute
Deivi Guevarar made it 2-0 when he took a pass from the midfield of the field and ripped in a shot into the right side of the goal about 21minutes later.
East cut the margin to 2-1 when Matthrew Campbell-Young scored from the right side in the 35th minute.
Way ripped a shot from about 25 yards and put it between the goalie and the left post, putting Ledford ahead 3-1 in the 63rd minute. But the complexion of the match changed when Frankie Cortes scored twice in a one-minute span, the second one coming on a penalty kick in the 68th minute that made it 3-3.
