TRINITY — Wheatmore scored early and often against archrival Trinity.
The Warriors scored nine goals in the first half — including four in the first eight minutes — and ended the match at halftime via the mercy rule in defeating the Bulldogs 9-0 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Wednesday at Wheatmore.
“Once they figure it out, they go,” Wheatmore coach Ricky Maness said.
Summer Bowman had three goals and two assists while Ellie Garrison had three goals and one assist to lead the Warriors (5-0 overall, 1-0 conference), who, with their 30th straight win, are closing in on Hough’s second-place mark of 32.
Natalie Bowman dished two assists. Maggie Messner and Izabella Ringley were also among the goal-scorers as Wheatmore tallied all 21 shots of the match — creating a barrage of opportunities near the net.
“I thought we played really good,” said Summer Bowman, a senior forward. “Against our rival team, we always go our hardest.”
“A bunch of other people got chances too,” said Garrison, a junior forward/midfielder.
The Warriors, last year’s undefeated 2A state champions, quickly raced away — with goals in the third minute by Summer Bowman on a flurry in front, in the sixth minute by Garrison off a long shot, in the seventh minute on a short pass and run by Summer Bowman, and in the eighth minute by Summer Bowman off a run up the side.
Wheatmore added scores in the 15th minute on a volley by Messner off a corner kick, in the 17th minute on a pass in front to Ringley, in the 26th minute off a rebound in front, in the 33rd minute when Garrison turned and ripped a hard shot, and in the 35th minute following a give-and-go between Garrison and Summer Bowman.
“Before games we know what we want,” Garrison said. “We get into the right mentality and then we get what we want.”
“And everyone’s really good friends,” Summer Bowman added. “So, you can see that. We all get along on the field and we pass, trying to get each other goals.”
On the other side, it wasn’t the performance the Bulldogs were looking for, coach Mike Sink said. But overall the team is heading on a positive track
“We played horrible,” he said. “It’s fear. I don’t know how else to describe it. They’re young and they’re playing a good team. But I’ve put them through the ringer — they’ve played a bunch of really good teams the past two weeks. I think they’ll do well in conference, right now they’re learning and slowly getting better.”
Trinity (2-5-1, 0-1) had sporadic trips upfield, but they were fended off by the Warriors’ defense. The Bulldogs couldn’t make much happen offensively and were overwhelmed defensively. So, they’ll look to regroup for the rest of conference play.
“They’re in the learning stage — really inexperienced,” Sink said. “They’ve picked up on a lot of things, and I think down the road we’ll fare a little better. It might be a year from now, but I think we’ll get there.”
Kelsey Albert made eight saves in goal for Trinity, which visits nonconference foe West Davidson on Friday. Lucy Lockwood got the win in goal for Wheatmore, which will host East Davidson tonight.
