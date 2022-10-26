TRINITY — Wheatmore finished off its unbeaten run through the conference and set the stage for one final rivalry showdown.
The Warriors rolled past Providence Grove 9-0 in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer Wednesday at Wheatmore, cementing a tie with Trinity atop the conference and leading to a tiebreaker for the PAC’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs.
Wheatmore and Trinity — which tied 1-1 and 2-2 in their two previous matches this season — will meet for the third time tonight at 6 at Wheatmore in a match solely for tiebreaker purposes.
“I thought we were patient,” Warriors coach Rick Maness said. “We moved the ball well and created good spacing. They wanted that — they did that part. I never know sometimes what I’m going to get, but they were cooking tonight. They know how to play soccer and I just sit there, watch and enjoy,” he said with a smile.
Collin Burgess had two goals and two assists to lead Wheatmore (17-0-4 overall, 10-0-2 conference), who led 5-0 at halftime. Riley Queen added two goals and one assist.
Hayden Hemming had a goal and an assist, while Jayden Martin, Jase Martin, Luke Beasley and Shaheer Fayaz each scored one goal. Ryan Baynard had two assists, while Anakin Leister and Henry Santos each had one assist.
“It was great,” said Burgess, one of 10 seniors celebrating Senior Night. “It was a good way to end the four years that we had. Thanks to the Lord for all the abilities we have and the ability to play. It was fun. We hadn’t gotten to see some of the freshmen score. We’re really connected as a team, so we love to see that happen.”
The Warriors took full control with a pair of goals in the opening 10 minutes — connecting passes through the defense and finding Queen in close for both scores, first in the sixth minute and again in the 10th minute.
Wheatmore extended its lead in the 15th minute when Burgess scored on a mid-range shot. It pulled away with scores in the 18th minute on a close chip by Jayden Martin and in the 39th minute on a shot from the middle by Jase Martin.
“I thought it was pretty good overall,” Burgess said. “We had some small stuff we could’ve fixed, like any game. But overall it was good. We passed well and got good opportunities.”
In the second half, Beasley scored in the 49th minute on a header, and Burgess settled the ball and scored in the 55th minute. Fayaz scored off a centering pass in the 58th minute, and shortly thereafter Hemming pinballed a shot that deflected off the frame, off a defender and into the net to end the match.
Nick Galloway made one save in goal for the Warriors, who outshot the Patriots (2-20, 0-12) by a 32-1 margin for the match.
Brackets for the state playoffs are scheduled to be released Friday, and play is set to begin Monday.
“I’m excited,” said Maness, who led the girls team to the state title in the spring. “If we can get through tomorrow and we’re No. 2 in the West, that’s going to give us a few home games — at least two or three.
“And we learned that from the girls — home games are great. I’m excited about it. We said at the beginning that if the boys can reach the third round, then that’d be a school record. If we go further than that, then it’s gravy.
“We’re healthy and playing some decent soccer.”
