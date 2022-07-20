ARCHDALE — Connor Warren of Spruce Pine shot a second straight 4-under-par 68 and moved into the lead in the 54-hole Dogwood State Boys Junior Invitational on Wednesday at Holly Ridge Golf Links
Warren is 8-under at 136 and holds a one-stroke cushion over Drew Greene of Greenville, who carded a 71 to go with a first-round 66.
Matthew McDougall of Waxhaw, who held the first-round lead with a 65, skied to a 73 and fell into a tie for third at 138 with Gary Mitchum of Winterville (68-70), Quinlan Polin of Cary (69-69) and Holland Giles of Pinehurst (70-68).
Cayden Bryner, who played at Oak Grove, remained in contention. He shot 71 to go with a 69 and is tied for 12th at 140. Sam Terry of Thomasville shot 73 and is tied for 28th at 144. Lincoln Newton of Wallburg (71-74) is tied for 34th at 145.
The 163-player field was cut to the top 61 and ties for today’s final round, with the cut falling at 3-over 147. Davis DeLille of High Point and Chase McLaughlin of Kernersville slipped through after both shot a second-round 74 to go with a 73. Ethan Wooten finished at 150 and missed the cut.
