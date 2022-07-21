ARCHDALE — While sitting out a 90-minute storm interruption in the Holly Ridge Golf LInks restaurant, Conner Warren started getting nervous.

The reason he developed butterflies? The delay near the end of the final round of the 54-hole Dogwood State Boys Junior Championship gave Warren a chance to check the leaderboard. The rising junior at Mitchell County High, who was in front after Wednesday’s second round, saw that he still had the lead, but only by what he considered a tenuous one-shot advantage over Matthew McDougall and Quinlan Polin, with all about to finish on the par-5 18th that provided a birdie opportunity.

