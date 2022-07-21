ARCHDALE — While sitting out a 90-minute storm interruption in the Holly Ridge Golf LInks restaurant, Conner Warren started getting nervous.
The reason he developed butterflies? The delay near the end of the final round of the 54-hole Dogwood State Boys Junior Championship gave Warren a chance to check the leaderboard. The rising junior at Mitchell County High, who was in front after Wednesday’s second round, saw that he still had the lead, but only by what he considered a tenuous one-shot advantage over Matthew McDougall and Quinlan Polin, with all about to finish on the par-5 18th that provided a birdie opportunity.
“I got real fidgety, got real nervous.” Warren said. “That’s when I checked the leaderboard and saw it was close.”
Warren, who is from Spruce Pine and won the 2022 state 1A individual title by eight shots, restarted by putting out on 16 with McDougall and Polin ahead of him. Warren missed a birdie putt from eight feet on 17, settling for par, and remained one ahead of McDougall while Polin dropped another shot back with a bogey on 17.
McDougall, of Waxhaw, settled for par on 18. Warren hit his long second shot into a bunker in front of the green, blasted out to within two feet and made birdie for a third-straight 68, a 204 total and a two-shot victory over McDougall (65-73-68) in a tournament that draws most of the best junior players in the state.
Polin, of Cary, shot a third consecutive 69 and finished in a tie for third with Davis Sayman of Charlotte at 9-under 207. Sayman carded rounds of 70-69-68.
“I knew 17 was tough, but I hit it close, gave myself a good look and made par,” Warren said. “I knew that I could birdie 18 … I knew I’d needed just one more birdie just to hold them off.”
Warren, who is ranked as the No. 28 boys junior player in the state by the Tarheel Youth Golf Association, said the victory was by far the biggest of his career.
“I felt so good to finally be done and not have any nerves anymore and finally hold the trophy,” Warren said of sinking the final putt.
McDougall was Warren’s last remaining challenger.
Luke Mueller of Raleigh made an early run, playing the first eight holes in 6-under with four birdies and an eagle and briefly went in front at 11-under.
Warren, who stuck with a game plan of trying to hit safe shots, made a 4 on No.7 for the first of his three birdies on par fives and then rolled in a birdie putt from about 40 feet on the par-3 No. 8 to tie Mueller.
“That 40-footer gave me a lot of momentum going into the back nine,” Warren said. “Unfortunately I bogeyed 10 (after putting his drive to the right of the green) but I knew I had birdie chances down the stretch.”
Warren played steady, solid golf while Meuller fell back coming home, making three bogeys, a double bogey and two birdies, settling for 69 and fifth-place at 208. Warren played the back nine in 2-under, making birdie on the par-5 14th, as thunder rumbled in the distance and a deer grazed nearby, in addition to 18.
“I was playing at the pins when I could and the middle of the green when I couldn’t,” Warren said. “I just tried to keep it in play, not make any big numbers.”
Cayden Bryner, who recently graduated from Oak Grove, was the top area finisher. He shot a final round 73 and finished tied for 16th at 3-under 213. Sam Terry carded a 72 and tied for 32nd at 216. Cole Rouse of Kernersville and Davis DeLille for High Point tied for 52nd at 220. Lincoln Newton of Wallburg tied for 69th at 225.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.