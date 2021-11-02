Just so there is no confusion, North Carolina’s game against No. 10 Wake Forest this week will not count in the ACC standings for the second straight season.
The traditional rivals scheduled these games because the ACC schedule for teams in separate divisions brings the matchup together once every seven seasons. Carolina last played Wake in a conference game in 2015 and is scheduled to do so again in Winston-Salem in 2022.
UNC coach Mack Brown believes other schools will follow that trend of playing conference opponents in non-conference games as a way to satisfy broadcast demands for better matchups.
“So it’s a little bit crazy when you look at it,” Brown said. “But I think what we may see — if there aren’t changes in Coastal and Atlantic — people start playing more conference games as crossovers even though they’re ‘out of conference’ games.”
Wake Forest scored 70 points on Army while holding the ball for only 17 minutes of play. How’s that for efficient? Add to the fact that the Deacons rolled up more than 600 yards and 53 points on UNC last season, and Carolina’s defense knows it faces a high-powered offense.
The Heels aren’t looking for domination here, they just have to play well enough to win. For Brown that means getting sacks and turnovers, which they didn’t do enough of against Notre Dame. They didn’t have any takeaways and recorded just one sack. That will likely have to change for UNC in order to beat Wake Forest.
Wake Forest cracked the Associated Press Top 10 for the first time in program history. The Deacons’ 8-0 record overall and 5-0 record in ACC play are also program firsts. To continue their unblemished record, they’ll have to win in Chapel Hill for just the 19th time in series history. UNC owns a 43-18-2 record at home against Wake. The Deacs’ last win in Kenan Stadium was in 2006, when they won 24-17.
The Tar Heels are currently a 2.5-point favorite over the Demon Deacons, according to the VegasInsider consensus line.
Wake, which last won the ACC Championship in 2006, is in sole possession of first place in the ACC’s Atlantic Division. Its biggest game of the season is next week, when Wake takes on N.C. State in Winston-Salem for what could be considered the unofficial Atlantic title game.
Wake quarterback Sam Hartman was just named ACC Quarterback of the Week for the second straight week after accounting for five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) in the Deacons’ 45-7 win over Duke. UNC’s defense is well-aware of Hartman after he passed for 429 yards and four touchdowns against UNC last season. Hartman was 29-for-45 and did not throw an interception.
One of the reasons Hartman has been so productive is because of left tackle Zach Tom. He owns a 92.0 pass blocking rating, according to Pro Football Focus, which is the highest of anyone nationally. Tom also anchors an offensive line that has allowed just 12 sacks all season, which is tied for second in the ACC.
