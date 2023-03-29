HIGH POINT — Second-ranked Wake Forest scored multiple runs in four innings and defeated High Point University 12-3 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Williard Stadium.

Brock Wilken, Kyle Joye and Pierce Bennett all launched solo homers for the Demon Deacons, who improved to 23-3 with their fifth straight victory. Brett Ahalt, Charlie Klingler and Cael Chatham accounted for all of HPU’s scoring with a solo homer each.

