HIGH POINT — Second-ranked Wake Forest scored multiple runs in four innings and defeated High Point University 12-3 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Williard Stadium.
Brock Wilken, Kyle Joye and Pierce Bennett all launched solo homers for the Demon Deacons, who improved to 23-3 with their fifth straight victory. Brett Ahalt, Charlie Klingler and Cael Chatham accounted for all of HPU’s scoring with a solo homer each.
Wake led 2-1 after one, added one in the second and three in third. HPU, which lost for the fifth straight time and dropped to 7-17, notched single runs in the third and fourth. Wake plated three runs in the fifth, two in the eighth and one in the ninth.
Wake Forest got another stellar midweek start from Reed Mascolo as the righthander moved to 5-0 on the season, tossing six innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Three relievers combined for three no-hit innings with four strikeouts. The four Demon Deacon pitchers allowed just one walk.
Connor Smith, who pitched the first inning, took the loss on the mound as the Panthers used 10 hurlers. As a group, they gave up 13 hits, walked 12 and struck out six.
