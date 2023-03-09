GREENSBORO – For the second day in a row, Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson was looking at the chance of hitting a game-winning shot in the final second.

But instead of connecting as he did from 30 feet against Syracuse, Williamson’s bomb from just inside the midcourt line smacked off the upper part of the backboard as Miami escaped with a 74-72 ACC Tournament quarterfinal victory after holding an 18-point lead with just 10 minutes left to play in regulation.

