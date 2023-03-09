GREENSBORO – For the second day in a row, Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson was looking at the chance of hitting a game-winning shot in the final second.
But instead of connecting as he did from 30 feet against Syracuse, Williamson’s bomb from just inside the midcourt line smacked off the upper part of the backboard as Miami escaped with a 74-72 ACC Tournament quarterfinal victory after holding an 18-point lead with just 10 minutes left to play in regulation.
The Hurricanes (25-6), the No. 1 seed for just the second time, advanced to play No. 4 Duke in Friday’s first semifinal at 7. Wake, now 19-14, waits to see if it plays in the NCAA tournament or the NIT.
“It was from halfcourt,” Williamson said. “I thought it was going in but it didn’t.”
Tyler Appleby led the Demon Deacons with 24 points. With 2.7 seconds left, he fouled out, putting Wooga Poplar on the line in an effort to keep Wake’s hopes alive. Poplar missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving Williamson the opportunity to be the hero again.
Cameron Hildreth, who hit a halfcourt shot at the end of the first half that didn’t count because it didn’t beat the horn, added 17 points and dished seven assists. Williamson added 14 points, and Bobi Klintman pulled down 11 rebounds.
Jordan Millers scored 18, Isaiah Wong 17 and Norchard Omier 14 for the Hurricanes, who enjoyed their biggest lead at 61-43 with 9:48 left. Wake then went on an 18-6 run capped by Appleby’s 3 that cut the margin to 67-61 with 3:07 left.
Miami led 74-69 when Omier hit 1 of 2 free throws with 33.1 seconds left. Appleby missed a 3 but Miller missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 22.6 ticks left. Wake had trouble getting into its offense and Klintman prevented a turnover when he grabbed a tipped ball out near midcourt. Wake hurriedly moved the ball around and Hildreth hit a 3 from the left side with 3.3 seconds left.
“We continued to believe in ourselves,” Williamson said. “We tried to stick to the game plan and execute offensively and defensively. We made it a good game at the end, we fought hard and we just couldn’t pull it out tonight.”
