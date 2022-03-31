HIGH POINT — Frank Viola and Albert Gonzalez will return to the Rockers coaching staff in 2022, the team announced Thursday.
Viola, the former Cy Young Award winner and World Series champion, has signed a two-year contract with an option for a third to continue as the Rockers’ pitching coach. Assistant coach Albert Gonzalez has been promoted from bullpen coach to bench coach and director of player procurement, filling the void created by bench coach Billy Horn leaving to become manager of the Charleston Dirty Birds.
Viola has worked with the Rockers’ pitchers since the team’s inception in 2019. Over the last two years, his mentorship has led the team’s pitching staff to have the Atlantic League’s lowest walks per nine innings ratio (3.4 BB/9) and the second-best earned run average at 4.38. During Viola’s two seasons in High Point, the Rockers have the second-most wins in the Atlantic League with 138.
“I’m thrilled to be coming back,” Viola said. “We’ve started something good here, and I’m looking forward to continuing it. The reason we’re here is to bring out the best in all of these players, and as long as we continue to do that, they will be successful. I’m pleased that High Point has enough trust in me to bring me back for a couple of years and I’m thrilled to be here.”
Under Viola’s tutelage in 2019, Joe Van Meter led the Atlantic League in ERA while holding opposing hitters to a league-best .205 batting average.
Following his retirement as a player, Viola spent seven seasons as a pitching coach in the New York Mets organization, where he worked with some of the club’s top pitchers including Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz, Michael Fulmer, Paul Sewald, Seth Lugo and Luis Cessa.
A native of Long Island, Viola spent 15 years in the Major Leagues, leading the Minnesota Twins to the 1987 World Championship while winning the American League Cy Young Award in 1988. Viola was the MVP of the ’87 World Series and was named to three All-Star teams before retiring in 1996. He coached at every level of the Mets organization following his retirement before joining the Rockers in 2019.
“Frank has stood next to me every single day and we’ve made every single decision together,” said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. “I can’t thank the organization enough to ensure that he and I can do this for a couple more years. Frank puts our guys in a position to succeed and as we continue to do that, we will continue to compete with every team in this league. I’m looking forward to two more great years together.”
Gonzalez has served as an assistant coach to Keefe at several stops including stints with the New York Boulders of the Can-Am League in 2017 and 2018. He has been the Rockers’ bullpen coach in 2019 and 2021. During the 2021 season, Gonzalez was signed to the active roster and appeared in two games. He played two seasons at High Point University in 2010 and 2011 and has also played professionally in Puerto Rico and Spain.
“I couldn’t be more excited to see Albert in his new role,” said Keefe. “Over the last six years I’ve watched him grow into a great baseball coach. It is very comforting to me to have a great baseball mind like Albert next to me in the dugout every game.”
In 2020, Gonzalez served as the manager of the New York Boulders of the Frontier League, leading the club to a playoff berth before finishing his first managerial season leading the BR Bandits to a Liberation Professional Baseball League Championship. During this most recent off-season, Gonzalez spent the fall as a catching coach for his alma mater, High Point University, and served as an assistant coach at Greensboro College.
Prior to his stint in High Point, Gonzalez served as the first head coach in Monroe College history, as well as an assistant coach at Felician University and Yeshiva University.
