KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness is just one match away from a state title.
The fourth-seeded Villains gained a sizable advantage in singles and quickly clinched the match in doubles to beat 10th-seeded Elkin 6-3 in the NCHSAA 1A West boys tennis dual-team regional Wednesday at Fourth of July Park.
“The guys have worked so darn hard,” Bishop coach Larry Ingram said. “They really have worked hard. It’s probably the most bonded team we’ve ever had. They’ve meshed and they actually like each other. They play hard and there’s great chemistry and energy.
“Usually you have a couple who just don’t mesh. But not this year. Everybody is totally in sync. And I think that’s what’s been so special about this year — they are totally in sync. There are no egos, no personalities getting in the way. They just genuinely like playing with each other.”
Josh Hanflink, Timothy Hackman and Evan Sturgill won in the first wave of singles matches, giving the Villains (16-1) the early lead on Fourth of July Park’s four courts. Grant Wilson added a win as well for a 4-2 advantage.
Luca Pestana lost a tough No. 1 singles match and Connor Whalen fought to extend his No. 6 match to three sets. But all Bishop needed to do was win one of three doubles matches — which it did handily to seal the outcome and advance.
“To play in a state championship is something not everyone gets to experience,” said Hackman, who, alongside Pestana, won the 1A individual doubles title last weekend. “Just being able to experience it is something I’ll never forget.”
The Elks (14-6) used an unusual doubles lineup, matching their Nos. 1 and 6 together in the No. 2 match, to create different matchups. But the Villains — who sent two doubles teams to last weekend’s individual finals — handled it.
Pestana and Hackman, quickly pouncing on points, won their No. 1 match 8-0 to clinch the victory. Wilson and Karsten Palmer also picked up a win at No. 3 as Bishop sealed its first trip to the state championship since 2019.
“We were excited for doubles,” Pestana said with a smile. “Owen, my (singles) opponent, is an amazing player and he definitely deserved that win. So, I wasn’t mad with the outcome. I was just excited for doubles — I love doubles. “I know that Tim and I have a good dynamic, so I was looking forward to it.”
“We hoped everyone would win, but we wanted to be the one to clinch it,” Hackman added. “We were playing especially hard to be that clinching point.”
The Villains, who won their 11th straight conference title this season, will face Voyager Academy, the No. 3 seed from the East, in Saturday’s state championship at the Burlington Tennis Center.
Bishop looks to add to its state championships in 2011 and 2014.
“We don’t want to be overconfident,” said Ingram, who noted Voyager’s usually been among the top teams from the East in past years. “But our guys are ready.”
BISHOP McGUINNESS 6, ELKIN 3
Owen Jennings (E) def. Luca Pestana 6-4, 6-2; Josh Hanflink (BM) def Thomas McComb 6-4, 6-0; Timothy Hackman (BM) def. Jack Zamudio 6-0, 6-2; Evan Sturgill (BM) def. Luke McComb 6-4, 6-3; Grant Wilson (BM) def. Clay Sebastian 6-2, 6-4; Addison Blackwelder (E) def. Connor Whalen 2-6, 6-2, 10-8
Pestana/Hackman (BM) def. T. McComb/Zamudio 8-0; Jennings/Blackwelder (E) def. Hanflink/Sturgill 8-5; Wilson/Karsten Palmer (BM) def. L. McComb/Sebastian 8-5
