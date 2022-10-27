KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness kept rolling right back into the regional semifinals.
The third-seeded Villains rumbled past sixth-seeded Murphy 25-13, 25-23, 25-14 on Thursday at Bishop in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A West volleyball playoffs and advanced to the regional semifinals for the third straight season.
“This is the one I really wanted to get to – Elite Eight just sounds better than Sweet 16,” Bishop coach Shawn Jacobsen said. “There’s just not a better feeling than the way they’re playing right now – they’re absolutely on fire.
“That’s a really good team and we kind of handed it to them. We just have all those weapons. And if you get down against them, it’s hard to come back. … But, good grief, it’s a special feeling.”
Chrisbel Alcantara had 11 kills and four assists for the Villains (22-5), who will visit second-seeded Mountain Island Charter on Saturday at noon. Olivia Moreau added eight kills, three digs, an ace and an assist while Karstin Workman chipped in seven kills, a block and an assist.
Jeanna Hauk had 31 assists, five kills, four digs and three aces, and Emma Briody had five aces, four assists and four digs. Grace Strader contributed five digs as Bishop – which defeated Murphy in five sets during the 2020-21 playoffs – raced out to big leads in all three sets.
“I think we played great,” said Hannah Reeves, a junior middle hitter who filled in a key role as Finley Miller was out for the match. “We’re doing so well. I’m really proud of us.
“I think just once we score and we keep scoring like that, it just builds our momentum and we feel unstoppable – it’s awesome. We put in so much hard work, and I’m really proud of us.”
The Villains won seven straight points, keyed by a trio of aces by Briody, to lead 10-3 in the first. They extended their lead to 12 three times late in the set before back-to-back kills by Workman and Moreau finished off the set.
In the second, Bishop, sparked by a trio of kills by Alcantara, used a 9-2 run to lead 13-5. It led by nine midway through the set and carried as large as an eight-point lead into the latter stage of the set.
But the Bulldogs (23-4), who were led by senior outside hitter Liv Payne, rallied to within 24-23 before the Villains closed out the win on a setter dump by Hauk that Murphy couldn’t quite return.
“I’m really proud of us,” Reeves said. “It was really exciting. It got really tense, kind of stressful. But we pulled it off.”
Bishop won nine of the first 10 points of the third en route to building a 12-2 lead. It pushed its advantage to 13 twice before it peaked at 24-10, and Workman eventually closed out the victory with a kill.
Now the Villains, who reached the regional finals against Mountain Island Charter in 2020-21 and the regional semifinals last year against Union Academy, look to continue their strong play – potentially against those same two foes the next two rounds.
“We just have to keep playing like we’ve been playing – keep playing our game,” Jacobsen said. “They’re a good team and these girls remember. The next two opponents potentially would be the last two teams that knocked us out.
“These girls all remember that. … As much confidence as we have right now, we have to be focused and we keep reminding them every day that the details matter. As long as we focus on the details and keep playing smart, we’ll be fine.”
