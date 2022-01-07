KERNERSVILLE — A quick start gave Bishop McGuinness the lead. A strong finish put the game away.
The Villains — hitting 3-pointers in bunches — quickly led by double digits early, then raced away in the second half to beat NC Leadership Academy 81-41 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys basketball Friday at Bishop.
In the girls game, Bishop, keyed by stifling defense, overwhelmed the Falcons 66-12.
“I thought we got better as the game went on,” Villains boys coach Josh Thompson said. “I was very disappointed with our defensive effort in the first half. But, in the second half, I thought we did a great job not giving them any comfortable shots. Everything was contested in the second half and I was more pleased.”
Riggs Handy scored 20 points to lead Bishop (7-6 overall, 3-1 conference), which hit 14 3-pointers for the game. John Campbell added 16 points followed by Dawson McAlhany with 15 points and Andrew Schrage with 12 points.
“We started off fast, but we came into the locker room kind of down on ourselves,” said Handy, who had six 3s for the game. “We just had to pick it up from there. We started moving the ball and getting into transition, and we were playing better defense than we were in the beginning. It was a good team win.”
The Villains scored on six of their opening seven possessions — making five 3s — to lead 17-2 just over three minutes in and rode an 11-point lead at the end of the quarter into halftime up 39-28.
In the second half, Bishop opened with a 14-3 run to lead by 22 with five minutes left in third and carried a 23-point lead to the fourth. It held NCLA (6-5, 0-3) to just three points in the final quarter as the lead hit 40 in the final minutes.
“That’s who we have to be if we want to win anything significant,” Thompson said of a variety of players scoring. “We can’t be a one-man show. It has to be 13 guys doing their part. We’re fortunate that we have talented guys outside of Dawson, with Riggs and several other guys who can provide a scoring punch also. I think we saw that tonight.”
GIRLS GAME
Adelaide Jernigan scored 16 points to lead Bishop (10-3 overall, 3-0 conference), which scored the final 13 of the first quarter to lead by 19. It scored all 16 points of the second to lead 41-6 into halftime.
“At times we played fairly well,” Villains coach Brian Robinson said. “That’s three in a row this week. And sometimes when the score gets that way, it’s hard to keep your focus.
“We talked about this beforehand — that it takes a maturity level in order to play in games. Even though we’re a fairly young team, I thought we were really mature about how we handled this week. I hope we do the same thing moving forward.”
Tate Chappell added 14 points, followed by Kiersten Varner with 13 points and Charley Chappell with 11 points as nine players scored for Bishop, which is ranked No. 55 in the state overall and No. 4 among NCHSAA 1A teams.
“I think we did well,” Charley Chappell said. “We worked on the little things on defense, trying to play with some meaning this week. That was our big goal. I think we did well with that.”
“We really worked together,” Jernigan said. “And we didn’t let the score determine if we needed to go hard. We stayed focused the whole time.”
The Villains, who reached the regional semifinals last year and the regional championship the year prior, extended their advantage to 47 to close out the third and led by 58 in the fourth before two late baskets by NCLA (2-9, 2-1).
Bishop plays three away games next week — Tuesday at Carver, Wednesday at Starmount and Friday at Cornerstone Charter.
BISHOP McGUINNESS BOYS 81, NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY 41
NCLA 13 15 10 3 — 41
BMHS 25 14 22 20 — 81
NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY
C. Shoemaker 8, T. Shoemaker 5, Locklear 16, Martin 12
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Riggs Handy 20, John Campbell 16, Dawson McAlhany 15, Andrew Schrage 12, Barrett 6, O’Hale 5, Craven 4, Armstrong 3
BISHOP McGUINNESS GIRLS 66, NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY 12
NCLA 6 0 2 4 — 12
BMHS 25 16 14 11 — 66
NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY
Taylor 5, DeWald 4, Segers 3
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Adelaide Jernigan 16, Tate Chappell 14, Kiersten Varner 13, Charley Chappell 11, Deal 5, Hawley 2, Moya 2, Stone 2, Harriman 1
