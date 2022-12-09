MIDWAY — Not much could slow down Bishop McGuinness — besides the official who accidentally collided with Adelaide Jernigan as she turned to run upcourt late in the game.
The Villains scored the first 10 points of the game, led by double digits much of the final three quarters and raced past Oak Grove 56-25 in nonconference girls basketball Friday night at Oak Grove.
In the boys game, Bishop used an early run to gain the advantage, doubled its lead in the second half and won 80-52.
“I thought our defense was the difference,” Villains girls coach Brian Robinson said. “We managed to get out in the passing lanes. We came here two years ago and didn’t do a very good job of denying and rebounding, and they beat us pretty bad over here.
“I thought if we came over here and upped the defensive intensity, then we could create some layups for ourselves. We got off to a good start, and I thought that propelled us to the win.”
Jernigan scored 17 points to lead Bishop (4-0), the defending 1A state champion. Tate Chappell added 14 points while Charley Chappell had 11 points and Grace Harriman had 10 points.
The Villains, forcing strings of turnovers and quickly getting upcourt, scored on three straight possessions to lead 10-0 with five minutes left in the first. They then scored 11 straight in the second to lead by 21.
Bishop, which led 37-16 at halftime, shot 54% from the field in the first half. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies shot 32% and committed 11 turnovers.
“I thought we played really well,” said Jernigan, who laughed about the run-in with the official. “We started from the jump, which was the goal — to attack them from the beginning.
“We really did that. We made our layups in the beginning, we rebounded and didn’t let them have easy points. We really started off hot. … It was definitely effort. That was our thing — we really wanted to attack them from the jump.”
Zaire Jones scored nine points to lead Oak Grove (5-3), which was without Hailey Kidder after she tried to play in the first but couldn’t continue. Trista Charles added six points while Avery Ray had five points.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge,” Grizzlies coach Sissy Rausch said. “I’m just disappointed in the effort. We were counting on hustle points and hustle plays. We didn’t have that in the first half. In the second half, we turned it around a little bit and got more.
“Walking out of here getting beat by the reigning state champions — a team that has a lot of weapons — I’m not disappointed about getting beat. It’s not that. It’s more of the effort and how we handled ourselves.”
BOYS GAME
Miller Aho scored 20 points to lead Bishop McGuinness (4-0). Jamison Graves added 17 points, followed by Cal Barrett with 10 points.
“We played really well,” said Villains coach Josh Thompson, who recently eclipsed 300 wins for his career. “That’s a great win for us on the road against a good team in a great environment. It was a really good win for us.”
Bishop used an 11-2 run in the first to lead 19-10 with 1:33 left in the quarter and a 6-0 spurt in the second to lead by 11 with 3:58 left in the half. The Villains carried a 35-22 lead into halftime.
Bishop, getting to the basket better in the second half, then outscored the Grizzlies 27-15 in the third to carry a 25-point lead to the fourth. The Villains’ lead hit 28 three times in the final quarter.
Max Van Weerdhuizen scored 23 points to lead Oak Grove (4-4). Dalton Van Leuvan and Gavin Stinson each added eight points.
“There’s positives and negatives,” Grizzlies coach Todd Rausch said. “We really didn’t get into our flow again. The games where we’ve struggled this week, we just really haven’t gotten in sync.”
Oak Grove continues nonconference play Thursday at Randleman, while Bishop opens Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference play Friday at home against Bethany Community.
