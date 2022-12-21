HPTSPTS-12-22-22 HAECO.jpg

Bishop McGuinness’ Jenna Moore (2) goes up for a shot during Wednesday’s game against Dudley in the semifinals of the HAECO Invitational at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness was raring to go from the start.

The top-seeded Villains opened up a double-digit lead within the first 4 1/2 minutes, held a 23-point lead at halftime and raced past fourth-seeded Dudley 66-28 in the girls semifinals of the HAECO Invitational basketball tournament Wednesday in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

