GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness was raring to go from the start.
The top-seeded Villains opened up a double-digit lead within the first 4 1/2 minutes, held a 23-point lead at halftime and raced past fourth-seeded Dudley 66-28 in the girls semifinals of the HAECO Invitational basketball tournament Wednesday in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
“We played much better — four quarters,” Bishop coach Brian Robinson said. “We had a little bit of a lull in the first half yesterday afternoon. To come back in the second half and play much better and put four quarters together today was very good.”
Adelaide Jernigan had 20 points, four rebounds and three steals for the Villains (7-0), who had 10 players finish with double-digit minutes. Tate Chappell added 10 points and three assists, while Kiersten Varner had six points and four steals. Jenna Moore and Nevaeh Fears followed with five points apiece.
“I thought today was much better,” said Charley Chappell, a senior guard. “We kind of settled into the tournament and I thought we did much better the first half. Just play defense and rebound — those were the two big focuses for the game. And I think we did that.”
Bishop, which started a bit slow in its tournament opener Tuesday against Grimsley, quickly pulled ahead in the opening minutes. Keyed by turnovers on four straight defensive possessions, the Villains scored the first nine points of the game and pushed their lead to 10 with 3:26 left in the first.
Bishop forced 33 turnovers for the game — including 19 in the first half, leading to a 20-6 advantage in points off turnovers by halftime. It also shot 51% from the field, hitting six 3-pointers but mostly scoring from close range, while holding the Panthers (7-4) to just 24%.
The Villains pushed their lead to 25 in the second quarter and led 38-15 at halftime. Their advantage hovered around 30 for much of the second half — peaking at 38 in the final two minutes of the game. That allowed a number of younger reserves plenty of playing time.
“It’s awesome,” Charley Chappell said. “We’re excited for everybody to get their minutes. Everyone works hard in practice, so it’s only right they get to play. They’re playing really well, which is exciting. It’s good to see all the work they’ve put in at a young age start to come out on the court.”
Bishop will face second-seeded Smith, which beat third-seeded Greensboro Day 60-52 in Wednesday’s other semifinal, in the girls championship at 5 p.m.
AREA HAECO INVITATIONAL RESULTS
Sixth-seeded Ragsdale surged in the middle quarters to beat seventh-seeded Page 50-43 in the boys consolation bracket.
Kobe Parker scored 13 points to lead the Tigers (3-6), who outscored the Pirates 28-20 in the second and third. Hamid Sesay, Carl Stephens and KJ Burke each added seven points. Stephens had seven rebounds and three blocks.
Ragsdale will face fourth-seeded Dudley in the fifth-place game at noon.
BISHOP McGUINNESS BOYS, DUDLEY
Fourth-seeded Dudley outlasted eighth-seeded Bishop McGuinness 54-48 in the boys consolation bracket.
Andrew Schrage had 15 points to lead the Villains (5-2), who trailed 33-23 at halftime but pulled within reach down the stretch. Jamison Graves followed with nine points while John Campbell had eight points.
Bishop will take on seventh-seeded Page in the seventh-place game at noon.
Sixth-seeded Page led early and cruised by seventh-seeded Ragsdale 47-27 in the girls consolation bracket.
Ja’Maya Boddie had eight points, five rebounds and five steals to lead the Tigers (2-7), who trailed 25-9 at halftime. Nicole Tarver added six points and eight rebounds, while Amaya Simon had five points.
Ragsdale will face fifth-seeded Southeast Guilford in the seventh-place game at 10:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.