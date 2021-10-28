GASTONIA — Bishop McGuinness struggled at times but made plays in critical stretches and fought its way into the fourth round.
The fifth-seeded Villains opened the first set strong, fended off their opponent during tight second and third sets and defeated fourth-seeded Piedmont Community Charter 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 on Thursday at PCCS in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A West volleyball playoffs.
“I’m really proud of the girls because that was adversity for us,” Bishop coach Shawn Jacobsen said. “We weren’t passing well, and that’s our strength. So, now what do we have to do? We have to fight through it.
“I said, ‘Take a deep breath and play your game. Stop letting them dictate to you because they’re throwing you out of system with all their different attacks. You can dig all these balls. Just stay focused and know that’s coming.’
“Luckily they could do that for four or five in a row and that’s what matters.”
Chrisbel Alcantara had 11 kills, 12 digs and three aces for the Villains (25-5-1), who advanced to face top-seeded Union Academy in the regional semifinals Saturday. Olivia Moreau added four kills
Jeanna Hauk had 20 assists and nine digs, Emma Briody had 16 digs and two aces, Erin Pitman had 12 digs and Karstin Workman chipped in a block as Bishop returned to the fourth round after reaching the regional final last year.
“It’s super exciting,” said Pitman, a senior defensive specialist/libero. “I think we were all so excited on the bench. I think it’ll be fun.”
Bishop — which hadn’t reached the fourth round in consecutive years in all its MaxPreps records dating back to 2007 — started the match hot. It won the first six points, stretched its lead to 13 in the latter half of the set and led the match 1-0.
“It was perfect,” Pitman said, “because you never know what to expect with these teams — especially in the third round. So, coming in and having that really good start really set us off on the right foot.”
The Patriots (19-3) answered in a back-and-forth second set, holding a 21-18 lead. But the Villains scored the final seven points — highlighted by pivotal points by Hauk and Moreau — to take a 2-0 lead.
“I feel like we stopped playing for ourselves and started coming together as a team,” Pitman said. “We were really making sure the hits were in and our passes were up. We weren’t trying to be perfect. We were just trying to rally together and pick each other up on our errors.”
Bishop pulled away in the third to lead by six, but PCCS rallied to even the match 16-all. The Villains then rattled off four of five points, held off the Patriots’ late move within two and won four of the final five points to seal the match.
“It was great,” Pitman said. “Honestly, it was hard because it’s easy to let up in the third set. But having that momentum from the second set really helped us push through the third.”
The winner of Saturday’s match will advance to Tuesday’s regional championship. The state championship will be Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Coliseum.
“It is a big deal,” Jacobsen said. “Elite Eight — how many teams can say that? And there are some good volleyball teams out there. So, it feels great. What’s even more fun to say is: ‘Welcome back to the Elite Eight!’
“I’d love to be able to say that every year.”
