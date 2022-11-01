MONROE – Bishop McGuinness had its good stretches. But it couldn’t quite string enough of them together to overcome Union Academy.
The third-seeded Villains – in the final four for the second time in three years – rallied from a slow start to put a late scare in the top-seeded Cardinals but fell 25-14, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19 in the NCHSAA 1A West volleyball regional final Tuesday at Union.
“They tried the best they could,” Bishop coach Shawn Jacobsen said. “I thought we played well, but we just had some bad breaks. We were missing free balls. Sometimes we’d have the right attack and just couldn’t hit it in. We’d get them out of system and they’d put a ball in someplace.
“They were finding ways to score, so all credit to them. It’s not like we gave the game away to a bad team – they’re a good team. But when you play a good team, you have to have a few things go your way. And they just weren’t going our way tonight.”
Susanna Drake had 13 kills, seven digs and an ace for the Villains (24-5), which lost to Mountain Island Charter in the regional final in 2020-21 and fell against Union in the regional semifinal last season. Olivia Moreau had 11 kills, four digs and one assist.
Chrisbel Alcantara had eight kills, nine digs and an assist; Jeanna Hauk had 40 assists, five kills, four digs and three aces; and Emma Briody had 15 digs and three assists as Bishop, which was down four players due to illness, struggled to find a rhythm early but started to gain traction as the match wore on.
The Villains led 12-9 midway through the first set before the Cardinals (28-2) – last year’s state champions – took complete control with a 16-2 run to close the set. In the second, Union used a 9-2 run to extend a small lead to 13-6, stretched its lead to nine twice and fended off Bishop’s push to within five late.
Gaining confidence, the Villains, who beat second-seeded Mountain Island Charter in five sets Saturday, maintained a slim lead much of the third set. They finally broke free with a 9-1 run – highlighted by a handful of key points by Alcantara, Hauk and Drake – to lead 22-14 and closed out the set.
“Really, it was just the bad breaks – we didn’t play any different that third set,” Jacobsen said. “We started catching some breaks and that’s all it took. When you get a team down that’s not used to being down, it’s kind of easier to keep them down. But we just couldn’t even get a sustainable lead in those other sets.”
Bishop stayed close with the Cardinals to start the fourth, as neither team led by more than two until Union scored back-to-back points to lead 11-9. But that sparked a 10-3 run that gave the Cardinals a 21-13 lead and eventually the set.
The Villains – featuring seniors Hauk, Nadia Slanker, Grace Strader, Olivia Henn, Briody and Alcantara – concluded their season just a little short. But the aim is that it will help yield even more in the years to come, Jacobsen said.
