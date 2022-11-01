MONROE – Bishop McGuinness had its good stretches. But it couldn’t quite string enough of them together to overcome Union Academy.

The third-seeded Villains – in the final four for the second time in three years – rallied from a slow start to put a late scare in the top-seeded Cardinals but fell 25-14, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19 in the NCHSAA 1A West volleyball regional final Tuesday at Union.

