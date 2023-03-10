KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness is back in the state championship.
The Villains — seeking their 11th state title overall and second in a row — will face Chatham Charter in the NCHSAA 1A girls basketball championship today at 5 p.m. in N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum.
“I feel good about things,” Bishop coach Brian Robinson said. “The girls haven’t played four good quarters yet in these five games we’ve played. And they usually don’t go this long without playing a good stretch of four quarters. They’ve played well here and there.
“The focus has been really good this week in practice and I think they’re ready to play. But we’ll see. I told them that playing good enough won’t be good enough Saturday. And they have to focus for four quarters. Sometimes funny things happen in state championships, but I do think that with a veteran group they’re ready to play.”
The game was originally set for the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, as the sites normally alternate year to year. But, because of the large crowds expected for some of the other games, the 1A finals ended up back in Reynolds for the second year in a row.
Which is all fine for the Villains — who have some familiarity with the gym after last year.
“That could help us — we’ll see,” Robinson said. “But just being in that building before, kind of knowing the lay of the land, and that we’ve had success there before will hopefully help us Saturday. After the game this last Saturday, they were looking forward to playing in the Dean Dome.
“But it’s kind of funny, because this has already happened to us once in the playoffs (in the fourth round against Cherokee), where we thought we were going to play here and instead played at Southwest Guilford. So, they’re pretty easy-going — they just say, ‘You know what, we’ll play where you want us to play. As long as we’re still playing.’ ”
Bishop (27-4), the No. 2 seed from the West and the Northwest Piedmont Conference champions, are led by a veteran group of five seniors — Charley Chappell, Tate Chappell, Katie Deal, Grace Harriman and Isabella Ross — as well as junior Kiersten Varner and sophomore standout Adelaide Jernigan.
The Villains — led by Jernigan with 18.2 points per game and Tate Chappell with 10.4 ppg — have beaten No. 31 Hayesville 54-15, No. 18 North Stokes 54-14, No. 7 Bessemer City, No. 3 Cherokee 56-42 and No. 13 Robbinsville 41-30 to reach the championship game, in which they are 10-0 all-time.
Chatham Charter, the No. 3 seed from the East out of Siler City, has beaten No. 30 Pamlico County 65-25, No. 14 Roxboro Community 58-39, No. 6 Vance Charter 64-27, No. 7 Southside 70-53 and top-seeded Falls Lake 56-51.
The Knights (26-5), the undefeated champions of the Central Tar Heel Conference making their first state championship appearance, are led by senior guard Tamaya Walden with 23.1 points per game and junior forward Meah Brooks with 14.1 ppg.
“We have to be able to control their point guard,” Robinson said. “Their point guard is averaging over 20 points a game. She makes things go. I saw her play as a freshman. I thought they were good then, and now they’re older. So, we know we’re playing an experienced group, a team that’s hungry to win. And we’ll have to be at our best in order to win.”
