RALEIGH — For almost a decade Bishop McGuinness felt like a lock to win a state championship. But after its record-setting run ended, it took almost the same amount of time to get back.
So, the Villains weren’t going to let this opportunity slip away.
Bishop clamped down defensively — forcing 38 turnovers, including 29 in the first half — to help lead by double digits in the first half and cruise to a 70-42 victory over Bertie in the NCHSAA 1A girls basketball state championship Saturday in Reynolds Coliseum.
It was the Villains’ 10th NCHSAA title in 10 finals appearances and first since their state-record run of nine straight championships from 2006 through 2014.
“The nine in a row that we won before,” Bishop coach Brian Robinson said, “I was always on to the next one as soon as we won. I didn’t really enjoy those as much as I should’ve, and I regretted that. I told myself that if we ever got back that I’d enjoy this. There’s probably not a better group to enjoy this with.”
The Villains (26-6) were particularly close the last couple years, losing to Mitchell in the West regional semifinals last year in a condensed season and to Weldon in the East regional championship in 2020 just before the pandemic hit.
Junior guards Charley Chappell, who was named the championship game’s MVP, and Tate Chappell along with junior center Katie Deal were notable pieces of both teams. So, coming back, they had a sense of what was needed to make that next step.
Add in freshman standout Adelaide Jernigan, who was the West’s Most Outstanding Player, plus key contributors including junior forward Grace Harriman, who missed Saturday’s game with a concussion, sophomore forward Kiersten Varner and junior guard Izzy Ross, and Bishop was really close.
It was just a matter of making all the pieces fit.
“I knew I needed to step up,” Charley Chappell said. “We only had one senior coming back and a lot of roles that needed to be filled. The team was looking around for someone to take charge, so I just did what I needed to do. I tried to work with everyone’s strengths and bring the best out of everyone. We’re all different. I’m a very fiery person and some people aren’t. It was a learning process to learn what brings the best out in all the girls. But I think we did it.”
In a newer, easier conference this season, the Villains looked to challenge themselves outside the conference against a number of tougher opponents like East Forsyth, Winston-Salem Christian, Myers Park and North Raleigh Christian.
The immediate results were sometimes hard to stomach — those four schools accounted for five of its six losses, including a couple that were close and a couple that were one-sided — but Bishop was motivated to get better.
“There were plays in those games where we competed,” Charley Chappell said. “And things went our way where we felt like, ‘Oh, we can do this.’ Those good plays translated to the bigger wins, and all of that just carried over into the playoffs. Once we got a spark going, we just kept rolling with it.”
Following an undefeated run through the Northwest Piedmont Conference, the Villains plowed through the playoffs. As the West’s No. 5 seed, they defeated No. 28 Gray Stone Day and No. 12 Rosman at home, then beat No. 4 North Rowan and top-seeded and back-to-back state champion Murphy on the road.
Back in the regionals, Bishop topped second-seeded Mountain Heritage in a tough battle at AC Reynolds. Then in the championship it raced past Bertie, the East’s top seed — building a 13-point lead in the first quarter and maintaining a double-digit advantage the entire second half.
“In this atmosphere, the way we came out and everyone was so strong,” Tate Chappell said, “it really helped us to know that we had a bit of a support system with everybody that was here.”
With just one senior — reserve Francesca Moya — on this year’s roster, the Villains have their sights set on another title next year. But, again, they know that challenges await.
“If we want to even have a chance at doing that,” Robinson said, “from experience, you have to double the work just to get back here again. Because everyone’s going to be gunning for you. And we’re going to have to be double the team we were this year just to get back to this point again.”
