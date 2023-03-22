CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — High Point University fell to eighth-ranked Virginia 8-3 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

Brett Ahalt drove in two runs for the Panthers (7-13). He hit a solo homer in the first, putting HPU up 1-0, and lofted a sacrifice fly that brought in the second of two runs in the eighth. Trenton Pallas drove in the first run in the eighth with a single.

