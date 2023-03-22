CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — High Point University fell to eighth-ranked Virginia 8-3 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Disharoon Park.
Brett Ahalt drove in two runs for the Panthers (7-13). He hit a solo homer in the first, putting HPU up 1-0, and lofted a sacrifice fly that brought in the second of two runs in the eighth. Trenton Pallas drove in the first run in the eighth with a single.
Ahalt, who went 2 for 3, was the only Panther with more than one hit.
Virginia (18-2) scored once in the first, two in the second, two in the sixth and three in the seventh. Harrison Didawick knocked in three runs for the Cavaliers, two with a home run and two with a triple.
HPU starter Braden Halladay (1-2) gave up the three runs in the first two innings and took the loss. Virginia starter Connelly Early (5-0), who struck out 10 and worked into the sixth inning, was the winner.
