HIGH POINT — Friday brought High Point University’s baseball team another failed start in a Big South weekend series while USC Upstate flourished in the start of conference play.
The Spartans battered Panther starter Carter Sheppard for nine runs on 10 hits, three of them home runs, in 3.1 innings and posted a 15-2 victory on a warm evening at Williard Stadium.
Sheppard trailed 3-0 and had allowed a solo homer when the Spartans unloaded in the fourth. After three singles loaded the bases, Daniel Gernon smacked a grand slam, which was followed by a single and Grant Sherrod belting a two-run homer as part of a 4-for-5, five-RBI night that raised his batting average to .348.
Braden Halladay then got the Panthers out of the inning without more damage.
Cole Caruso, who went 2 for 6, pounded the other homer, a solo shot that was the first of two runs in the fourth, with Sherrod driving in the other with a double.
The Spartans (13-9) finished with 15 hits, getting at least one off five of the six HPU pitchers.
HPU, which fell to 7-14 and 1-3 in the Big South, managed eight hits. Adam Stuart laced an RBI single in the sixth, which was the last inning worked by Upstate starter Reese Dutton, who allowed six hits, struck out four and walked one.
HPU loaded the bases against Dutton in the fifth on two hits and a walk but he got out of the inning with a flyout.
The Panthers added a run in the ninth on Cole Singsank’s sacrifice fly that scored Blake Sutton.
Stuart went 2 for 3 with the RBI. Cael Chathan was also 2 for 3 and Brett Ahalt 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Upstate scored three in the eighth and three more in the ninth. Easton Cullison laced an RBI single and Noah Rabon, who went 2 for 5, added a two-run double in the eighth. In the ninth, Sherrod belted a two-run double and pinch hitter Braxton Boddorf followed with an RBI single.
The series continues today at 6 p.m. with the finale scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.
