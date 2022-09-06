GREENSBORO — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro scored three times in the second half and defeated High Point University 5-1 in nonconference men’s soccer Tuesday at UNCG.
The Panthers tied it 1-1 when Kaya Ignacio converted a penalty kick into the top right of the net in the 37th minute. UNCG took command for good on Maycol Reyes’ shot into the bottom right of the net in the 43rd minute. The Spartans added goals in the 52nd, 73rd and 78th minutes.
