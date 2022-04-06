HIGH POINT — High Point University’s pitching struggled early and late Wednesday.
The Panthers gave up nine runs in the first four innings, eight more in the ninth and fell to local rival UNCG 17-6 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Williard Stadium. The Spartans avenged a 9-8 loss on March 22.
HPU starter David Keith gave up the first five runs — two in the first and three in the third The Spartans tacked on four in the fourth, all of them charged to Griffyn Shelton and led 9-1.
HPU (10-19) then put together its best offensive inning, pushing across four in the bottom of the fourth on two bases-loaded walks, Charlie Klingler’s RBI single and Jason Fields’ sacrifice fly.
Five HPU pitchers combined to shut out the Spartans (14-15) over the next four innings. UNCG then plundered three Panther pitchers for eight runs in the ninth, with a three-run homer by Pres Cavanaugh the biggest blow.
HPU tallied its first run in the second. Peyton Carr reached on an infield single, went to second on a passed ball then advanced to third and scored on fielders’ choices
The Panthers added a run in the ninth on Javon Fields’ solo homer over the left field wall.
Keith allowed Hogan Windish’s RBI double and Mitchell Smith’s RBI single in the first.
In the third, Windish laced another RBI double, Smith delivered another RBI single and Zack Budzik followed with an RBI single.
Shelton didn’t retire any of the five batters he faced in the fourth, giving up runs on a two-run single before he was replaced by Reid Viar, who gave up a fielder’s choice and sacrifice fly that produced runs charged to Shelton.
The two teams used 17 pitchers — 10 by HPU. K.J Wells, who pitched a scoreless seventh, picked up the win.
UNCG pounded 14 hits. Smith had three and drove in three runs, and Windish had three in four at-bats and drove in two runs. Hardison and Callahan also knocked in two runs.
The Panthers return to action on Friday, hosting Longwood in the start of a three-game Big South series that runs through Sunday.
gmsith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519
