HIGH POINT — UNC Greensboro shredded High Point University’s relief pitching Tuesday and handed the Panthers their ninth consecutive loss.
The Spartans scored five against two HPU relievers in the fifth then added four in the seventh and two in the eighth in posting a 13-3 nonconference baseball victory at Williard Stadium.
UNCG (15-14) pulled away after Panthers starting pitcher Carter Sheppard was pulled after four innings and the score tied 2-2.
Sean Duffy came on in the fifth and gave up three hits and a walk to the four batters he faced. Reid Viar replaced Duffy, hit a batter, coaxed a double play, surrendered two singles and then was lifted. Four runs were charged to Duffy, who took the loss, and one to Viar as HPU fell to 7-21.
Howell Polk got the final out of the fifth, and got through the sixth unscathed thanks to a double play. In the seventh with runners on first and second, UNCG attempted a double steal. The throw to second went into center field, allowing one run to score. Kennedy Jones followed with a two-run homer that was the end for Polk. Dosi Jonas then greeted Teddy Merritt by smashing a solo homer to right, expanding the lead to 11-2.
HPU got on the board in the first while matching the Spartans’ run in the top of the inning. Adam Stuart singled into left and Cael Chatham, the next batter, laced an RBI double to left.
UNCG added a run in the second on a bases-loaded groundout. HPU countered in the fourth, Javon Fields doubled, went to third on a groundout and Miggy Echazarretta walked. In a double steal, an attempt to catch Fields off third went into foul territory and Fields scored easily. Echazarreta tried to score from first and was thrown out at the plate in a close play, with the call upheld upon review. Both of the Panthers’ first two runs were charged to Spartan starter Grant Aycock.
HPU added a run in the seventh off Spartan reliever Ryan Rouse when Matthew Martinez II doubled and scored Echazarreta, who had walked. Rouse picked up the win
Brayden Simpson hit a solo homer in the ninth for the Panthers final run. HPU finished with seven hits, with no one having more than one.
UNCG pounded out 19 hits with Kennedy Jones going 2 for 5 with three runs batted in, G.C. Jaman finishing 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Dallas Callahan going 2 for 3 with an RBI, Bradley Bott going 2 for 5 with two RBIs and Luke Jenkins getting three hits in four trips to the plate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.