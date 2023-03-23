CHAPEL HILL – Third-ranked North Carolina opened a double-digit lead by early in the second quarter and hammered High Point University 22-4 in nonconference women’s lacrosse Thursday at Dorrance Field.

The Tar Heels (8-1) scored the first goals, and after Jordan Miles put the Panthers (1-6) on the board, ran off eight more. UNC led 15-2 at the half and scored six unanswered goals in the third quarter.

