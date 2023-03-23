CHAPEL HILL – Third-ranked North Carolina opened a double-digit lead by early in the second quarter and hammered High Point University 22-4 in nonconference women’s lacrosse Thursday at Dorrance Field.
The Tar Heels (8-1) scored the first goals, and after Jordan Miles put the Panthers (1-6) on the board, ran off eight more. UNC led 15-2 at the half and scored six unanswered goals in the third quarter.
Miles and Mena Loescher split the HPU scoring evenly. Caitlyn Wursburger and Mackenzie Rich each scored three goals in leading 11 Tar Heels who put the ball in the cage.
HPU opens Big South play against Winthrop on Wednesday at Vert Stadium.
Fourteenth-ranked North Carolina opened a big lead early and prevailed 16-9 on Wednesday in the final nonconference match for HPU.
Hunter Vines put the Panthers (6-4) up 1-0 just 51 seconds into the match and a goal by his teammate Brayden Mayea 45 seconds later made it 2-1. UNC (6-3) then scored 11 of the next 14 goals for a 12-5 halftime advantage.
Jack VanOverbeke led HPU with three goals. Mayea finished with two. Nick Rizzo, Jack Sawyer and Isiah Moran_weeks had one in addition to Vines.
HPU next sees action in its first Atlantic 10 Conference match on April 1 at UMass.
