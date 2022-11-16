CHAPEL HILL — Zach Haines will finally get a crack at his alma mater as High Point University’s head coach when the Panthers face North Carolina today in the first round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament at Dorrance Field.
The match, which begins at noon, is the 16th meeting of the schools but the first since 2007.
Haines is ending his fourth season as HPU’s coach.
Despite not having played the Tar Heels since leaving UNC Wilmington, Haines said he has plenty of video.
“They are a team that is committed to being organized, of keeping clean sheets,” Haines said. “They don’t score many goals, but they don’t concede many goals. And they are a successful program. They have guys who played in big games and won in big games. It’s a challenge, but I love the matchup, and the guys do, too.”
The Tar Heels are 8-5-5 and finished fourth in the ACC’s Coastal Division. Their loss to Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Tournament is their only defeat in their past five matches. They rank 19th in the nation in goals against average and held opponents to six shots or fewer in 11 of their 18 matches.
UNC has scored 19 goals and allowed 14. Second-team All-ACC selection Milo Garvanian and Akeim Clarke led the Tar Heels in scoring with four goals each.
UNC is making its 11th NCAA Tournament appearance in 12 seasons under coach Carlos Somoano. High Point (10-4-5), which gained an automatic bid by winning the Big South tournament, is making its second appearance in the past three seasons and fourth ever.
Noah Holmes, who scored twice in the championship win over Campbell, leads the Panthers with 10 goals. HPU allowed just five goals in Big South play and picked up a notable nonconference win over Maryland.
A victory by HPU would be its first in the series, which the Tar Heels lead 13-0-2, including 9-0-1 at home.
“We present a lot of challenges for them and we come in with a lot of momentum, how well we’ve played,” Haines said. “And also the schedule we’ve played. Our guys are not going to be awed by playing at an ACC opponent in the NCAA tournament. We went to Maryland and Georgetown. They know what it’s like to go on the road and play top programs, storied programs.”
They also have a core group who lost to Georgetown in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in the spring of 2021.
“A chunk of us have been there before,” HPU keeper Holden Trent said. “It’s familiar territory for us, so we’ll just try to help the young guys out, calm their nerves a little bit. . . We’ll tell them it’s just another game and go out there and do what they’ve been doing all season.
The winner plays at fifth-seeded Stanford on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.