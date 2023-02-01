HIGH POINT — Never really getting in sync, the High Point University women’s basketball team fell Wednesday to a UNC Asheville that hadn’t previously won on the road this season in the Big South Conference.

Struggling on offense from the start, the Panthers connected on just 4 of 14 while the Bulldogs caught and hit 7 of 11 as they opened up a double-digit lead on the way to a 64-51 victory in the Qubein Center that was just their third in league play.

