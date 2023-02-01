HIGH POINT — Never really getting in sync, the High Point University women’s basketball team fell Wednesday to a UNC Asheville that hadn’t previously won on the road this season in the Big South Conference.
Struggling on offense from the start, the Panthers connected on just 4 of 14 while the Bulldogs caught and hit 7 of 11 as they opened up a double-digit lead on the way to a 64-51 victory in the Qubein Center that was just their third in league play.
“I do give Asheville a lot of credit,” HPU coach Chelsea Banbury said. “They were the team with more energy and wanting to play today. They came out wanting to beat us, and that showed. They sustained that energy for the entire game. On our end, we just took too many breaks. We have to be better defensively. We need more movement on offense and finishing at the rim and knocking down shots.”
The Panthers fell to 7-4 in conference and 9-12 overall with their second straight loss in which they couldn’t stop shooters from getting open shots, particularly Jordaynia Ivie, who scored 19 on 6 of 10 shooting, and McKinley Brooks-Sumpter, who hit 7 of 12 and added 18 points.
Asheville hit 13 of 24 shots from the field in the second half and 25 of 56 for the game as it improved to 7-15 and 3-8.
“We didn’t do a good job guarding the ball and staying in front of the ball and taking pride in that,” Banbury said. “When you show you can’t do something, teams are going to (Take advantage) until you do it. Like I told the girls in the locker room, we have to be better offensively and defensively.”
HPU led for just 2 minutes and 17 seconds, most of that during a stretch late in the second quarter when the Panthers had success driving for the basket. Settling for 3-pointer and only connecting on 4 of 21 tries, they made just 19 of 53 shots for the game.
Nakyah Terrell led the Panthers with 14 points while Skyler Curran, who sat most of the first half because of foul trouble, added 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds that tied Jenson Edwards for the team-high.
Down 9-3 early, the Panthers fought back and took the lead at 18-17 with 4:20 left in the second quarter. HPU enjoyed its biggest lead at 22-19 on a layup by Curran with just two minutes left in the half.
HPU led for the final time at 24-22 on Jordan Edward’s layup with just over a minute left before intermission. Asheville scored the final five points of the period on a 3 and long 2 for a 27-24 lead at the break,
After Curran hit a free throw to open the scoring at the start of the quarter, Asheville went on a 6-0 run on two three-points plays by Ivie to lead by eight, During that stretch, HPU missed three shots that included two layups.
“We weren’t focused,” Terrell said. “We weren’t paying attention. When it was there, we were rushing our shots. We were worried about the defender. We need to finish through the contact.”
HPU never got closer than six, and after Asheville went by 13 with a little over three minutes left in the third quarter, the lead never dipped below eight.
