ASHEVILLE — UNC Asheville rallied in the middle innings and defeated High Point University 5-2 in baseball Tuesday at Greenwood Field, snapping the Panthers’ winning streak at three games.
HPU went ahead 1-0 on Javon Fields’ single that scored Brady Pearre in the third. Asheville scored two in the fourth off HPU starter and loser Sean Duffy and added three (two in the fifth and one in the sixth) with Everette Vaughn on the mound.
The Panthers’ other run scored on Josh Deslauries’ single in the seventh.
HPU drops to 4-9 and is will host Pittsburgh today at 6 p.m.
MEN’S GOLF
AIKEN, S.C. — High Point University’s men’s golf team placed 12th among 15 teams in the 54-hole Cleveland Golf Palmetto Invitational that ended Tuesday at Palmetto Golf Club.
The Panthers teamed for rounds of 281, 309, 295 for a 41-over 881.
Avery Price posted the only sub-par final round, making five birdies on the way to carding 2-under 68.
Stuart Fuller was the HPU’s top finisher, tring for 27th at 8-over 218. Price tied for 34th at 9-over. Charlie Barr tied for 45th at 12-over 222. Charistian Castillo tied for 53 at 224, and Gregor Meyer was among those who tied for 64th at 228.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Asher Nolting was named the Southern Conference men’s lacrosse offensive player of the week for games played March 1-7, the conference announced Tuesday.
Nolting scored 14 points across two games last week, starting with eight in an 18-14 setback to No. 10 Duke on March 1. The fifth-year attackman from Greenwood Village, Colorado, scored eight points against the Blue Devils, scoring three goals and handing out five assists. On Saturday, Nolting again dished out five assists, adding a goal for a six-point day in the Panthers’ 15-4 win over Bellarmine.
Nolting’s latest effort pushed his career scoring ledger to 301 points, making him the first SoCon player to break the 300-point threshold and putting him 18th all-time in college lacrosse.
HPU returns to action Saturday at Robert Morris.
