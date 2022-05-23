HIGH POINT — Wes Tyner caught a lucky break, made three birdies late and won the 36-hole Memorial tournament that ended Sunday at Blair Park.
In warm, breezy conditions, Tyner finished with a second-round 4-under 68 for a 10-under 134 total and a 2-shot victory over playing partner Marc Cox, who also shot 68. Anthony Baker, who was trying to sweep the Memorial and Bud Kivett city championship in the same year, roared into contention on the back nine then cooled off in also shooting 68 for a 137 total.
Buck Hall, who was in Tyner’s groups, shot a final-round 70 and finished fourth at 138, a stroke ahead of Brad Helms.
Tyner said the 134 was his lowest two-round total ever and his opening 66 was his lowest tournament round in a 26-year golfing career that began when he was 10
The native of High Point, who now lives in Thomasville, ranked it his biggest victory.
“I love this place,” Tyner said of Blair Park. “I grew up playing here. . . .I can’t describe what it means to win, especially in front of all of these people that I know.”
Tyner broke a tie with Cox with a birdie on the 15th hole after hitting a second shot about 5 feet from the hole. Tyner stretched the lead to two with a short birdie putt on 16, safely staying the fairway and then chipping within 8 feet while Cox put his tee shot in the trees protecting the green and scrambled for par.
“Those two holes helped big time,” Tyner said. “I’ve been working on distance control with my edges, and it showed today and yesterday. When you have 5-8 feet for birdie, it makes it easier.”
Cox gained a stroke on 17 when Tyner couldn’t get up-and-down from the front bunker. Cox then saw his hopes of winning all but evaporate when he pushed his tee shot on the par-5 18th into the trees on the left while Tyner put his drive between the 18th and 10th fairways but in good position to play toward the green. Tyner pitched close to the hole with his third shot and made birdie while Cox settled for par.
“Wes played well, but I had my chances,” Cox said. “I missed short birdie putts on 13, 15 and 17, then I parred 18. I had my opportunities but just didn’t capitalize. I played well. I just wished I had putted a little better.”
Tyner said the lucky break came on Hole 13 when it appeared that his drive went into a creek that splits the fairway. His ball, however, wound up in the fairway and he made par.
“It was in there and it wound up in the fairway,” Tyner said. “They said it hit rock. So the course gave me one back for the shot on 6.”
On 6, Tyner hit his second shot right at the hole. The ball hit the flagstick and rolled off the green about 40 feet. Tyner made bogey, which came during a stretch in which another playing partner, Justin Franklin, made birdies on 5, 6 and 8 that helped him open a 3-shot lead after starting a shot behind.
The lead shrank to two when Tyner birdied nine while Franklin missed a short birdie putt. The lead disappeared when Tyner birdied 10 while Franklin lipped his birdie and par attempts and made bogey.
Franklin went on to shoot 40 on the back nine in posting a 73 to finish sixth at 140.
“I just fell apart, that’s the best way to put it,” Franklin said. “I just lost my touch around the greens.”
