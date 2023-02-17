HIGH POINT — The High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation and the Big South Conference have signed a three-year contract extension that keeps the league’s baseball tournament at Truist Point through the 2025 tournament.
The Rockers’ home park hosted the tournament for the first time in 2022. The league’s website had previously listed the site of the 2023 tournament as High Point.
“Truist Point proved to be an outstanding venue for the Big South Conference Baseball Championships last year,” Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander said. “It was a wonderful experience for our student-athletes and fans. We are excited to build upon last year’s success by crowning the next three Big South Baseball Champions at Truist Point.”
The 2023 tournament is scheduled May 25-27 and is limited to the top four teams in the regular season standings. Campbell is the defending tournament champion and was picked as the preseason favorite in a poll of the league’s coaches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.