HIGH POINT — Another collegiate baseball tournament is coming to High Point in May.
The Rockers announced Friday that the second half of the playoffs for the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference will be played May 13-15 at Truist Point, making it the second tournament landed by the facility for the upcoming postseason.
“A significant part of our mission with the Rockers is to bring high-quality events to downtown High Point,” said Rockers President Pete Fisch. “Our slate of college baseball games in 2022 is outstanding, and hosting the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Baseball Championship will be one of two conference championships held at Truist Point this year, along with the Big South Conference Championship.”
The Big South announced last month that its entire tournament will be at Truist from May 25-28.
The ODAC includes 11 baseball playing members and the top eight finishers in the regular season qualify for the tournament. It will begin with the top four seeds hosting a first-round best-of-three series May 6-8.
The four first-round winners advance to a double-elimination playoff in High Point.
It will not be the first Division III postseason baseball at Truist Point. The Rockers hosted a D-III regional last summer.
Guilford College is the ODAC’s only baseball playing school in North Carolina. The other 10 are from Virginia — Ferrum, Roanoke, Virginia Wesleyan, Washington and Lee, Shenandoah, Bridgewater, Hampden-Sydney, Eastern Mennonite, Lynchburg and Randolph-Macon.
The league’s teams open their season on Feb. 12.
“The ODAC hit the jackpot when we secured Truist Point for our baseball championships,” said Ray Hedrick, the head baseball coach at Randolph Macon. “For the four teams that participate in the championship event, it is important that they do so in a premier environment as a reward for reaching that level. High Point Baseball Inc. has provided a destination for high level baseball, both professionally and collegiately. The ODAC student-athletes and fans alike will be treated to an amazing experience — and our champion will be prepared to compete on a national championship level.”
Lynchburg defeated Shenandoah for the tournament championship last year. Lynchburg won an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and was runner-up in the regional played at Truist.
