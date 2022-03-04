HIGH POINT — Hickory Grove struck first, but Wesleyan Christian answered in a big way.
The Trojans scored the final eight runs of the game over their final three at-bats to beat the Lions 8-1 in baseball on a chilly Friday evening at Wesleyan’s Alumni Field.
“We have worked hard since the winter leading up to this point,” Wesleyan coach Mo Blakeney said. “We just have a really good group of senior leadership, and everyone’s playing selfless baseball. They’re playing for one another and I’m just as proud as I could possibly be of this team.”
Hudson Lance was 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Trojans (3-0), who reached last year’s NCISAA 4A championship series against Charlotte Christian. Grant Aycock added two hits and three RBIs, while Nick Leonard had two hits and an RBI, and Phillip Griffen had a double and two RBIs.
Lance also got the win on the mound with one run allowed on two hits and no walks while striking out eight in four innings. Will Papciak, Mason Russell and Sam Cozart each pitched one shutout inning as Wesleyan pitching combined for 15 strikeouts and no walks.
“It felt really good,” said Lance, a sophomore. “I was just trying to get ahead in the count and throw strikes.”
After Lance and Hickory Grove starter Drew Lanzo dueled early, the Lions (1-2-1) — the NCISAA 3A champions last year — broke through in the top of the fourth on a double down the third-base line and a line-drive single to right with two outs. But the Trojans quickly bounced back in the bottom half.
Lance reached on an outfield error to lead off, courtesy runner Isaac Smith advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a single to left. Three batters later and with two outs, Griffen laced a two-run double deep to left. And two batters after that, Aycock singled to left to drive in two more for a 5-1 lead.
“That was the game, coming back right there,” Lance said. “That was the whole game. It felt great. We were all amped up after that. It was awesome.
“It was huge just to keep building and keep going. That was huge for our team.”
Wesleyan added three runs in the sixth on an RBI single by Aycock and later a two-run single by Lance. The Trojans totaled 10 hits for the game while limiting the Lions — who were led by Kam Miller with a single and an RBI and Langston Rupert with a double — to just three.
The Trojans will play again Monday at home against Calvary Day before visiting NCISAA 2A champion Wayne Country Day on Tuesday.
“We’ve had 23 strikeouts in the previous two games, and that’s not characteristic of us,” said Blakeney, whose son, Nate, has been helping out the team as an assistant coach. “We know that our strengths are pitching and defense.
“But to see the guys say, ‘We’re just not going to be a pitching and defense team. We’re going to hit too. We’re not going to make our pitchers think they have to throw one- and two-hitters. We’ve got to give them some runs.’ And they came out and did that today.”
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 8, HICKORY GROVE 1
HG 000 100 0 – 1 3 3
WCA 000 503 X – 8 10 0
WP – Lance (4IP, 8K, 0BB, 2H, 1R); LP – M. Cabbage (1IP, 1K, 0BB, 3H, 5R, 2WP)
Leading hitters – HG: Miller (1-3, RBI), Rowell (1-3, 2B), Rupert (1-3); WCA: Lance (3-4, 2RBI), Aycock (2-4, 3RBI), Leonard (2-3, RBI), Griffen (1-3, 2B, 2RBI)
