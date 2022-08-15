HPTNWS-08-16-22 WESLEYAN SOCCER.jpg

Wesleyan Christian's Zack Andersen, left, dribbles upfield during Saturday's Sanford Classic championship against Providence Day at Sanford Field.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT – Although it knows it has a lot more work ahead, Wesleyan Christian has started its season on a positive note.

Following an emphatic win Friday, the Trojans scored midway through the first half and held on to beat Providence Day 1-0 in the championship match of the Sanford Classic boys soccer tournament Saturday at Wesleyan.

