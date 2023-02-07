HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian’s basketball seniors enjoyed big victories in their final regular season home game Tuesday.
The Trojan boys and girls teams each ran up big leads early and cruised to lopsided wins against Forsyth Home Educators.
Wesleyan’s boys built a 16-2 lead on the strength of four straight 3s, steadily built the margin and won, 86-34.
“We needed that one,” Wesleyan head coach Noah Adams said after his club improved to 8-17. “I’m glad the seniors could go out with a win and some style. It was good to see their smiles. We’ve been through a lot this season. So, it was good to see that for them.”
In the girls game, the Trojans, not wanting a repeat of last week’s come-from-behind victory against the Hawks, used defense in creating fastbreak layups the entire way. They scored the first 16 points of the game, led 29-4 at the half and prevailed 55-26 for a 10th win a row and a record of 21-9.
FHE is 21-2 outside of the two losses to Wesleyan.
“We were down nine to them going into the third quarter last week and won 51-45,” said Trojan girls coach Daniel McRae. “The kids took it personally that we didn’t compete as hard as we should have until the fourth quarter when we realized we needed to play. Tonight we came out on a mission.”
Christian Little, one of the club’s five seniors, led the Wesleyan boys with 16 points that included the team’s first 11 on a layup and three consecutive 3s for an 11-2 lead. Donovan Stricklin, a senior who added 13, then canned a 3 and two free throws for the 16-2 cushion.
The Trojans finished with six 3s for the opening period and a 26-11 lead. They shot 49% for the game (31-63) and hit 13 of 34 shots from behind the arc.
“We haven’t shot the ball that well this year, so maybe this will be a turning point for us,” Adams said. “The 3s catapulted the lead. That got the bench energized and kept everybody engaged.”
Wesleyan led 43-21 at the half and opened the third quarter with nine straight points in pushing the lead past 30 for the first time. A 12-0 run early in the fourth quarter opened the gap to 45.
Benjamin Brown and Kory Proctor each added 12 points and Trent Jackson had 10. The Trojans finished with 25 assists, led by Jasean Williams dishing seven, and had 15 steals and 26 rebounds.
Cooper Clontz scored 11 and Ethan Shumate added 10 for Forsyth Home Educators, which fell to 7-25.
Sarah Chrapliwy, one of three seniors, led the Trojans with 16 points. Blythe Cunningham and Taylor Hawley added nine each, with Lily Pereria contributing seven.
“I’m proud of the way we competed and I’m proud of the way we defended,” McRae said. “We got running. We like to play at a fast pace, and we were able to do that in the first half.”
Reagan Fowler led the Hawks with 14 points that included three 3s.
Wesleyan boys travel to Calvary Day on Thursday and both teams end the regular season on Friday at North Raleigh Christian.
The state playoffs begin on Tuesday.
McRae said he expects the winner of the girls game will get the No. 4 seed in the state tournament.
