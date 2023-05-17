HIGH POINT — Earlier this season, after Wesleyan Christian lost a close game to Charlotte Christian, coach Mo Blakeney said then he knew his team would be there at the end.
It turns out he was right.
The top-seeded Trojans built a sizable lead Tuesday night and, following late thunderstorms, returned to finish off the fifth-seeded Knights 11-1 in six innings Wednesday at Wesleyan’s field in the semifinals of the NCISAA 4A baseball playoffs.
“I’m glad it was set up this way — we were 1-5 against Charlotte Christian,” said Blakeney, who gave his team the analogy of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls finally beating the Detroit Pistons in the early 1990s.
“They were our Detroit Pistons and we had to go through them. And beating them the way we did — we had a game plan and we understood they were the bully and we had to go through them to get where we’re trying to get.”
Wesleyan (15-5), in the state finals for the 15th time overall and the 11th time in the last 15 seasons (excluding 2020), will host sixth-seeded Providence Day (21-8) in the state championship series. Games are scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at noon. A third game, if necessary, would follow Saturday’s game.
“It feels really good,” said Hudson Lance, a junior pitcher/infielder. “Some people were talking about a Charlotte Christian curse or something. So it’s really nice to break that and win it — and win it well.”
Will Papciak went 3 for 4 with a double for the Trojans, who lost to Charlotte Christian 1-0 on March 21 on a one-hitter by Wesley Jones. Christian Walker had two hits and two RBIs while Lance had two hits and one RBI. Myles Crocker added a hit and two RBIs, and Sawyer Black, who doubled, had a hit and an RBI.
Wesleyan totaled 10 hits for the game and scored multiple runs in each of the first three innings to quickly build a six-run lead against the nemesis Knights — who won their most recent state finals meetings in 2021 and 2019.
“We went back and watched the whole game and how (Jones) attacked us,” Blakeney said of the March game. “I gave the guys a game plan and we executed it. I told them, ‘If you execute the game plan, he’ll be out of the game in three innings.’
“Last night he came out of the game in three innings. And when that happened, the guys said, ‘Coach, you said that was going to happen.’ That was the game plan — I’m not going to say I’m a prophet or anything like that,” he said with a smile.
“But I knew if we attacked him that way, he’s never been hit that way and he might get rattled. I have much respect for him, but we had a game plan against him.”
The Trojans quickly jumped on Charlotte Christian (22-11) early — driving in a run and capitalizing on an error that allowed two runs to score. They added a single run in the second and again capitalized on a pair of errors that allowed two runs to score.
Wesleyan led 6-0 through three innings.
“We knew Wesley was going to throw fastballs and we were just like, ‘We’ve got to get on it,’ ” Lance said. “We’ve been using the Hack Attack (pitching machine) all week. So we were just like, ‘When we get a fastball we’re going to hit it.’
“It felt amazing. Everyone has a plan until you get knocked in the mouth and it all goes crazy. So, it felt great to execute the plan like we planned it.”
Lance also got the pitching win, striking out five in five innings while allowing just three hits and one walk.
The Trojans added a run in the fifth to lead 7-1. Lightning and eventually heavy rain halted play just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, and the teams returned Wednesday evening. Grayson McDonald retired three of the four batters he faced — striking out two.
Wesleyan plated a couple runs off miscues then loaded the bases with one out. Walker and Black drew bases-loaded walks and the Trojans ended the game via the mercy rule — sealing their trip to the state championship series.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
