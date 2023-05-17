HPTSPTS-05-18-23 WESLEYAN BASEBALL.jpg

Wesleyan Christian players and coaches celebrate beating Charlotte Christian on Wednesday at Wesleyan’s field in the state playoff semifinals.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Earlier this season, after Wesleyan Christian lost a close game to Charlotte Christian, coach Mo Blakeney said then he knew his team would be there at the end.

It turns out he was right.

Trending Videos