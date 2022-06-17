HIGH POINT — Seven home games and 10 on the road are on a 17-game 2022 schedule announced by High Point University men’s soccer on Tuesday.
The Panthers open in Vert Stadium against Davidson on Aug. 25. They also host Big South Conference foes Gardner-Webb (Sept. 16), Radford (Oct. 1), UNC Asheville (Oct. 21) and Longwood (regular-season finale Nov. 2). Other nonconference home games are against Wofford on Sept. 1 and Queens on Oct. 25
The road schedule starts with its biggest highlight, a game Aug. 28 at Georgetown, which reached the NCAA tournament semifinals last season and defeated HPU 2-0 in the second round of the 2020-21 tournament. The Panthers’ other nonconference road opponents are UNC Greensboro (Sept. 6), Coastal Carolina (Sept. 11), Elon (Sept. 28), N.C. State (Oct. 4) and Maryland (Oct. 17). HPU also travels to conference foes Wintrhop (Sept. 24), Presbyterian (Oct. 8), Campbell (Oct. 12) and USC Upstate (Oct. 29).
“We have put together the most challenging schedule we could based on what was possible with other teams,” coach Zach Haines said. “I’m excited for the team and know they will work hard to take advantage of every opportunity they can this season to be successful in the end. Our staff is ready to get started and looking forward to August.”
HPU also plays its customary three exhibition games against UNC Wilmington in Vert Stadium on Aug. 13, at Duke on Aug. 16 and against Mars Hill in Vert Stadium on Aug. 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.