TRINITY — As quickly as Trinity scored twice in the first half, Wheatmore scored twice in the second. And the rivalry match once again ended in a tie.

The Bulldogs scored two goals two minutes apart early in the first half, and the Warriors scored two goals a minute apart late in the second. After two 10-minute overtimes, the PAC 1A/2A boys soccer match Wednesday at Trinity ended in a 2-2 tie — the teams’ second tie of the season.

