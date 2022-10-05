TRINITY — As quickly as Trinity scored twice in the first half, Wheatmore scored twice in the second. And the rivalry match once again ended in a tie.
The Bulldogs scored two goals two minutes apart early in the first half, and the Warriors scored two goals a minute apart late in the second. After two 10-minute overtimes, the PAC 1A/2A boys soccer match Wednesday at Trinity ended in a 2-2 tie — the teams’ second tie of the season.
“We didn’t help our cause tonight, but we didn’t hurt it either,” Wheatmore coach Ricky Maness said. “I’ve always said I hate to be up two. They were up two — another lucky one.”
Omar Exparza and Diego Torres each scored for Trinity (9-3-2 overall, 4-0-2 conference), ranked No. 5 among NCHSAA 2A West teams. Andrew Cox and Brenden Jenkins each had an assist.
Hayden Hemming and Anakin Leister each scored for the Warriors (11-0-4, 5-0-2), ranked No. 64 in the state overall and No. 2 in the NCHSAA 2A West. Riley Queen and Collin Burgess each had an assist.
“I thought for about 77, 78 minutes we played really well,” Bulldogs coach Mike Sink said. “Then we just went to sleep. We made a lot of defensive mistakes there for about three or four minutes, and it cost us.”
Trinity grabbed the lead in the 11th minute when, off a free kick, Exparza controlled the ball along the left side and sent the ball just inside the right post. It extended its lead in the 13th minute when Torres worked through the defense near the goal and scored.
But the Warriors, who barely missed on a couple close chances, answered in the 64th minute when Hemming took a long ball up the left side and scored. They tied the match in the 65th minute — just 49 seconds later — when Leister worked through the defense close to the goal and scored.
“We tried to get them refocused, but unfortunately you can’t call a timeout,” Sink said with a smile.
“I think they got a little discouraged with themselves more than anything else. Once they regrouped we were OK, but it was too late.”
Wheatmore, which finished with a 19-17 edge in shots for the match, had a very dangerous chance near the goal with three minutes left in regulation. But The Bulldogs made the stop, and the teams exchanged limited opportunities in the two 10-minute overtime periods before the match ended in a draw.
Christopher Ramirez made six saves in goal for Trinity, while Nick Galloway made eight saves for the Warriors. The teams, who posted a 1-1 draw in their first meeting Sept. 13 at Wheatmore, will continue conference play Monday. Trinity will visit Southwestern Randolph, while the Warriors will host Randleman.
With about a half dozen games remaining, both teams look to finish strong and capture the conference’s two automatic playoff berths.
“If we can be top five in the West, then we can get a few home games (in the playoffs),” Maness said. “But we’ve still got a long way to go. So, we’ll just keep plugging, get ready for Randleman on Monday and see what happens.”
Sink said about his team’s prospects: “We can’t lose. We’ve got a tough road ahead of us. There isn’t an easy game in our conference — nowhere. It’s going to be a hard road.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.