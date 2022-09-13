TRINITY — Trinity capitalized on a key opportunity to even the match while Wheatmore couldn’t quite do the same to pull ahead.
The Warriors scored the go-ahead goal in the 44th minute before the Bulldogs found the equalizer on a misplayed ball in the 54th minute. Both teams had their chances — including a couple shots off the goal frame by Wheatmore — before the match ended in a 1-1 draw Tuesday in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer at Wheatmore.
“It was a game of inches,” Warriors coach Ricky Maness said. “We had one hit the crossbar and hit straight down. We had another hit the post. A lot of opportunities and we just didn’t quite get it finished.
“I applaud them for their grit and just hard-nosed playing. That’s always been the nature of these two teams — who’s going to get down and dirty. It was a game of opportunities and we just couldn’t finish.”
Riley Queen scored off an assist by Anakin Leister for Wheatmore (5-0-3 overall, 0-0-1 conference), ranked No. 67 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 4 in the 2A West. Grayson Earls scored for the Bulldogs (5-3-1, 0-0-1), ranked No. 14 in the 2A West.
“I thought we played exceptionally well,” Trinity coach Mike Sink said. “We played a great team. I just thought we stepped up and played. We have our games where we play really well and we have our games where we don’t show up. This was one where we showed up.”
After a back-and-forth but scoreless first half, the Warriors grabbed the lead when Leister sent in a pass from the left side and Queen finished along the right post. But Trinity answered 10 minutes later when Earls lofted in a ball from distance that went through the goalkeepers’ hands and ended up in the net.
“I think they had a lot of confidence in themselves,” Sink said of his team’s response. “We’ve tried to build that — just as a person, not as a team. When one person has confidence, it’s kind of like a virus.
“I think that helped us. One person started talking, then the next one and then the next one. I think that was big for us — just not sticking our heads in the sand.”
Both teams had a handful of chances from there on out to pull ahead, including a good look by Trinity on a hard shot from near the top of the penalty area inside the final minute of regulation. But the heartbreakers for Wheatmore were a pair of shots off the goal frame that refused to cross the goal line. So, instead the Warriors had to settle for a draw in a match that was rescheduled from Monday due to the weather.
“I was looking hopefully for a W — I knew it was going to be tough,” Maness said. “All the conference teams are going to be tough. But it could be worse. Now tomorrow we have to play and I’m just hoping we have some legs left.”
Nick Galloway made nine saves in goal for Wheatmore, which outshot the Bulldogs 23-15 for the match. Christopher Ramirez made nine saves as well for Trinity. Both teams play again tonight as the Warriors visit Randleman while Trinity hosts Southwestern Randolph.
