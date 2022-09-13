TRINITY — Trinity capitalized on a key opportunity to even the match while Wheatmore couldn’t quite do the same to pull ahead.

The Warriors scored the go-ahead goal in the 44th minute before the Bulldogs found the equalizer on a misplayed ball in the 54th minute. Both teams had their chances — including a couple shots off the goal frame by Wheatmore — before the match ended in a 1-1 draw Tuesday in PAC 1A/2A boys soccer at Wheatmore.

