TRINITY — Wheatmore made it a habit of sweeping its rival for a good decade. Trinity finally turned the tables.
The Bulldogs made key runs late in all three sets to win 25-21, 25-16, 25-21 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference volleyball Tuesday in front of a large, lively crowd at Wheatmore and swept the Warriors for the first time.
“This is Carolina-Duke,” said Trinity coach Rodney Kirby, who used to coach at Wheatmore. “I don’t care who’s up, who’s down — you get up for this game. Sometimes you get a little overhyped and do things you wouldn’t normally do.
“You try to hit it a little harder, try to serve it a little harder and it shows. We were back there trying to make a perfect pass on our serve-receive when all we had to do was keep it in play. We calmed that down a little in the second set.”
Kaitlyn McCoy had 13 kills for the Bulldogs (6-1 overall, 1-0 conference), who last year beat the Warriors for the first time in over a decade. Sarabeth Johnson added seven kills and seven aces — several of them during a pivotal stretch.
Faith Powell added seven digs while Madison Burgiss had seven assists.
“It feels really good,” said Johnson, a junior outside hitter/right-side hitter/setter. “We’ve always been in competition with them. We just came together. This is the first year where Trinity has had years of experience together.”
After Wheatmore erased Trinity’s early advantage to start the match, the teams were deadlocked as late as 21-21. But the Bulldogs tallied the final four points — highlighted by a kill by McCoy and an ace by Burgiss — to win the first.
The teams were again neck-and-neck into the latter half of the second, as the Warriors pulled within 16-15. But Trinity surged ahead with seven straight points — including four aces by Johnson — to spur a 9-1 run to close the set.
“My jump serve wasn’t working, so I had to go to my backup,” Johnson said with a laugh. “It was exciting. I couldn’t really show it, though, because the game wasn’t over.”
The Bulldogs again found themselves even with Wheatmore through the opening half of the third set and were tied at 18-18. But Trinity, keyed by a couple tips at the net and an ace by McCoy, won five straight to lead 23-18.
The Bulldogs fended off the Warriors (4-4, 0-1), who were led by Haley Pease with nine kills and Taylor Richardson with five kills and five aces, as they pulled within two and finished off the victory as Johnson tallied a kill to end it.
Both teams continue PAC play Thursday as Wheatmore visits Randleman and Trinity hosts state powerhouse Southwestern Randolph.
