TRINITY — Trinity exuded plenty of confidence, even when it trailed archrival Wheatmore.
The Bulldogs pieced together good, strong runs during key stretches to eventually take control and finish off a 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 victory over the Warriors in their PAC 1A/2A opener Tuesday at Trinity’s Tim Kelly Gym.
“We played really well,” Trinity coach Rodney Kirby said. “We knew coming in they serve really well. I’ve seen them play live, seen them on film — they’re an extremely good serving team. I knew if we passed well, we could play with them. If we didn’t, we were going to struggle. And we received serve really well tonight.
“That allowed us to do a lot of things on offense. A lot of people took a lot of swings tonight because of that. Defensively, we worked on a couple things in preparation for them and it panned out well for us. Overall, this is a great team win.”
Kaitlyn McCoy had 17 kills and 14 digs for the Bulldogs (5-1 overall, 1-0 conference), who beat Wheatmore for the second time in three matches and the third time in five matches following a decade of dominance by the Warriors.
Sarabeth Johnson added eight kills and six aces while Natalie Franko chipped in seven kills. Katelyn Hill contributed 17 digs and four aces as Trinity surged in the latter half of each set to gain control of a match that, in stretches, Wheatmore held the edge.
“It felt really good,” said McCoy, a junior outside/middle/opposite hitter. “We always win the first one but lose the second. But we did really well without our middle and one of our setters. So, it felt really good being able to win without them.”
The Bulldogs used a 5-1 spurt in the first to turn a two-point edge into a 24-18 lead, a 14-1 run in the second to flip a three-point hole into a 10-point lead late, and a 12-3 run in the third set, in which they earlier trailed by five, into a five-point lead late.
“It definitely boosts our confidence a lot,” McCoy said. “It shows us if we stay together and work hard, we can truly beat who we want to beat.”
The Warriors (2-3, 0-1) — highlighted by the contributions of players like senior middle hitter Taylor Richardson, with her play at the net, and junior outside hitter Kynnedi Routh, with her serving — had good stretches.
With new coach Jason Lewis, they’ve still been figuring things out early. But they’re starting to settle into a sense of what works as they move deeper into the conference, which features a handful of teams that are among the best in the area.
“I’ve tried six, seven different lineups — not knowing them very well and trying every combination,” Lewis said. “The lineup we used in the first and third sets has been our go-to lineup and we’ve scored at least 20 points in every set we’ve used it. So, now all the trials and tribulations are done and I’ve got my set lineup for the season.
“It was when we were getting our serves in and not making silly mistakes,” he said of the positive stretches. “I’ve got an incredibly talented team. This is the first match we’ve lost to a team that beat us. The other matches we absolutely collapsed. I know a lot of these players, so the familiarity is there. And they’re very, very talented.”
Trinity will visit Central Davidson today before returning to conference play Thursday at powerhouse Southwestern Randolph. Wheatmore will continue PAC play Thursday at home against Randleman, ranked inside the top 25 in the state overall.
