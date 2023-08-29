HPTSPTS-08-30-23 VOLLEYBALL.jpg

Trinity’s Kaitlyn McCoy, center, spikes the ball during Tuesday’s match against Wheatmore at Trinity.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

TRINITY — Trinity exuded plenty of confidence, even when it trailed archrival Wheatmore.

The Bulldogs pieced together good, strong runs during key stretches to eventually take control and finish off a 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 victory over the Warriors in their PAC 1A/2A opener Tuesday at Trinity’s Tim Kelly Gym.