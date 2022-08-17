HPTSPTS-08-18-22 TRINITY SOCCER.jpg

Trinity’s Emmauel Lopez, in black, scores past Thomasville keeper Rodrigo Ortiz during Wednesday’s match at Trinity.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

TRINITY — Trinity grabbed the lead in the first half and put Thomasville away in the second.

Trinity scored in the seventh minute to help build a two-goal lead into halftime, then scored a flurry of goals in the second half to beat Thomasville 7-0 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Trinity.

