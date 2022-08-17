TRINITY — Trinity grabbed the lead in the first half and put Thomasville away in the second.
Trinity scored in the seventh minute to help build a two-goal lead into halftime, then scored a flurry of goals in the second half to beat Thomasville 7-0 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Trinity.
“We were just keeping the ball on the ground and passing to gaps,” Trinity coach Mike Sink said. “That’s stuff that we work on. When we were doing that, we were fine. I thought that’s what kept us in front of the goal a lot.”
Brenden Jenkins had two goals and two assists to lead Trinity (1-1), coming off a tough loss against Asheboro in its opener Tuesday. Moises Ventura had two goals and one assist, while Cooper Pollock had a goal and an assist.
Diego Torres and Emmanuel Lopez each had a goal and Spencer May had an assist as Trinity outshot Thomasville 27-7 for the match — including tallying the first eight shots of the match during the opening 20 minutes.
“First half was sloppy, second half we did pretty good,” Jenkins said. “We’ve just got to discourage every attack, play hard and be first to every ball.
“The first half was sloppy — we put in two goals. Second half, I guess it was the talk Mike gave us at halftime that just brought us up. Intense — very intense,” he said with a smile.
Trinity took the lead in the seventh minute when Lopez recovered a misplayed ball by the keeper and scored. It added a score in the 39th minute when Ventura, following a free kick to the left post, booted in a ball in front for a 2-0 lead.
In the second half, after an early surge by Thomasville that nearly got it back into the match, Trinity pulled away on a pair of penalty kicks — one by Ventura off a handball in the 52nd minute, another by Jenkins off a foul 20 seconds later.
“We were fortunate, especially on the PKs,” Sink said. “They changed the momentum a lot, especially for us. It always deflates a team when something like that happens.
“I think it changed the momentum for us and deflated them a little.”
Trinity added another goal in the 53rd minute when Jenkins booted in a shot off a corner kick. It tacked on scores in the 60th minute by Pollock on a ball in front and in the 67th minute by Torres as he eluded the keeper.
“Thomasville is really aggressive,” Jenkins said. “It feels good. We had a big loss yesterday — this feels better today.”
There were some positives for Thomasville, though. It limited Trinity during a first half in which Trinity had a strong advantage and rallied early in the second half to have some solid opportunities. But Thomasville just couldn’t keep pace.
“I thought for the first game, first scrimmage we played OK,” Thomasville coach Brandon Staton said. “I saw a lot of good things and I saw a lot of bad things we can correct. But, for the first game, we’ve got some young kids playing new positions. We’re going to work on it, adjust and get better.”
Rodrigo Ortiz made five saves in goal for Thomasville, which next plays Monday at home against Central Davidson. Cristofer Ramirez (one save), Jose Marbcxtinez (two saves) and Elmer Cu Xi combined for the win for Trinity, which plays Tuesday at High Point Central.
