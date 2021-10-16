TRINITY — Trinity capitalized on a couple key mistakes and just kept pulling away to beat archrival Wheatmore.
The Bulldogs scored the first 28 points of the game to lead big midway through the third quarter and kept the Warriors in check much of the night to win 35-14 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference football Friday at Wheatmore.
“One thing we talked about at halftime is that you have to do your job,” Trinity coach Marlon Morris said. “You have to flush that first half. We had to take care of the ball and do what we do.”
Dominic Payne ran 15 times for 171 yards and a touchdown plus threw for 102 yards and one touchdown to lead the Bulldogs (4-3 overall, 1-1 conference), who outgained Wheatmore 416-226 in total yards for the game.
David Makupson added eight runs for 101 yards and two touchdowns, while Adrian Goodwin and Landon Carter each added a touchdown as Trinity grabbed a 14-0 lead into halftime and pulled away with two quick scores in the third.
“I feel like we played a good game,” Payne said. “We knew we were playing Wheatmore, so we had to bring it. It was a hard-fought game. Just the environment’s crazy — Wheatmore and Trinity.
“Coach Morris was just like, ‘Don’t let up on the gas.’ When we heard that, we just went off. It was a heckuva feeling.”
The Bulldogs had two quick scoring drives in the second — four plays covering 83 yards and five plays covering 85 yards. Makupson tight-roped the sideline for the first score, then punched it in from close range to give Trinity a 14-0 lead.
The Bulldogs scored another long strike as Payne found Carter wide-open up the right side. After Wheatmore fumbled deep in its own territory, Goodwin then scored a short-yardage touchdown to lead 28-0.
“In the beginning we were a little slow,” Makupson said. “It was a defensive battle but we pulled it through. Once we got the momentum rolling, we pulled it through.
“After we started moving the ball, we started getting momentum and getting confident in our play. And then once we scored, then we really got it rolling. All we needed was that little kickstart.”
Reece Linton ran eight times for 54 yards to lead Wheatmore (3-4, 0-3). Trey Swaney also had a touchdown run and a 2-point score.
“We made too many mistakes,” Warriors coach Philip Yarbourgh said. “We had a couple breakdowns in coverage. Then we turned around and had a turnover at the goal line. So we really gave them two easy scores. We tried to dig back in a little, but it was too little too late.
“There’s positives to take away. You get down to it — we made too many mistakes across the board. And we weren’t able to come back from it. There were things I thought we did really well — there were things we improved on. We just have to come to work Monday and try to be a better team next Friday.”
Trinity plays Monday at Providence Grove, while Wheatmore visits Eastern Randolph on Friday.
TRINITY 35, WHEATMORE 14
THS 0 14 21 0 – 35
WHS 0 0 6 8 – 14
SECOND QUARTER
THS – Makupson 53 run (Pollock kick), 7:50
THS – Makupson 8 run (Pollock kick), 4:31
THIRD QUARTER
THS – Carter 43 pass from Payne (Pollock kick), 5:48
THS – Goodwin 4 run (Pollock kick), 5:36
WHS – Linton 4 run (run failed), 3:04
THS – Payne 43 run (Pollock kick), :15
FOURTH QUARTER
WHS – Swaney 8 run (Swaney run), 6:07
