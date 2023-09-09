TRINITY — Using running back Dominic Payne as a decoy, Trinity turned to its passing attack and blasted
West Davidson on Friday.
Junior quarterback Noah Bradley completed four passes of 28 yards or more in the first half, three for touchdowns and another in setting up a score, as Bulldogs built a four touchdown lead on the way to posting a 34-21 victory on their field.
“The run game set up the pass tonight,” Trinity head coach Jason Bear Bradley said. “Tey started biting in. Dom did a great job. You start keying on him and guys started leaving their man. They’re looking at you to run the ball and then you start passing it. It was good patience by our wide receivers and when we threw it, they made it count.”
Bradley hit 5 of 6 passes for 175 yards in the first-half blitz. A 52-yard catch-and-run set up Daniel Rogers’ 1-yard touchdown run that opened the scoring with just over 6 minutes left in the first quarter.
A 28-yard throw to Rogers over the middle, two plays after the Bulldogs intercepted West quarterback Caleb Broom, made it 20-0 with 7:29 left in the second quarter. Just after West got its only score of the first half on Joseph Baker’s 37-yard run, Bradley found Brandon Campbell for a 49-yard strike that made it 27-7 with 1:49 left in the second quarter. Trinity held the Green Dragons to a three-and-out and on the first play after getting the ball back on a punt, Bradley found Jacob Hodges behind the secondary for a 44-yard touchdown bomb with 37 seconds remaining in the half for a 34-7 cushion.
“Bradley is taking his coaching right now,” Bradley said. “He’s got a strong arm and he’s seeing things and he’s putting it on the money where it needs to be.”
Trinity, bouncing back from a disappointing 20-point loss to East Davidson last week, improved to 2-2. West, which was plagued by over 100 yards in penalties during the first half, fell to 0-4.
Payne, who isn’t 100% and gained 66 yards on limited carries, scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter, capping the only scoring drive in which the Bulldogs stayed on the ground.
“He’s trying to battle through some things,” Bradley said. “He came back last week. We’re trying to get him healthy and he wanted to go tonight. He played a great game. A lot of times where he’s at, you can set him up as a decoy because people are going to focus on him.”
After Bradley threw an interception on the Bulldogs’ first possession of the second half, Bradley turned to conservative running game for the rest of the contest and rested some of his starters.
“We played well tonight,” Bradley said. “The second half, we wanted to come out and control the clock, get another score and more separation if we could,”
West mounted two scoring drives in the second half and both ended with Broom keeping the ball on option plays.
Trinity plays host to Union Academy on Friday.
